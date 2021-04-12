Julian Edelman retires after New England Patriots release three-time Super Bowl-winning wide receiver

Julian Edelman was released by the New England Patriots

Three-time Super Bowl-winning wide receiver Julian Edelman has announced his retirement after being released by the New England Patriots.

Edelman was released after 12 years with the team, due to a failed physical. Last week, it was reported his knee issues - that hampered him in the 2020 season - would prevent him from being fully healthy heading into 2021.

The 34-year-old managed just 21 catches for 315 yards last season before being placed on injured reserve in October after undergoing knee surgery. He did not return to the field.

Against all odds, 2009 seventh-round pick Edelman went from a converted college quarterback to one of the NFL's greatest possession receivers over the last decade.

Edelman was named Super Bowl LIII MVP after the Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams

During his time in the regular season with the Pats, Edelman amassed 620 receptions for 6,822 yards and 36 touchdowns. He also added 2,612 total return yards and four more TDs.

Although he was never voted to the Pro Bowl, he will be most remembered for his outstanding postseason performances.

He ranks second all-time in postseason receptions (118) and receiving yards (1,442).

Edelman was named MVP of Super Bowl LIII, in which he had 10 catches for 141 as the Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams.

However, the play that sticks out in most NFL fans' memories is his astonishing diving catch as the Patriots came back from 28-3 down to defeat the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI - widely regarded as one of the greatest plays of all time.