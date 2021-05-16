Dallas Cowboys coach expecting quarterback Dak Prescott to be ready for training camp

Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy expects Dak Prescott to be fully cleared for training camp in July after a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle.

McCarthy acknowledged Prescott will "do most things" when the Cowboys begin Phase 2 of the offseason program with organised team activities on May 25.

Prescott is aiming to return from an horrific injury sustained during Dallas' 37-34 win over the New York Giants in October.

"I have no reason not to think that," McCarthy said. "I think this week in Phase 2 will be a nice step in that direction. I know he feels really good.

"There's a plan in place that's coordinated with [athletic trainers Britt Brown and Jim Maurer] and the training room so I know he feels really good. He's really had some excellent workouts here in the last couple weeks. I'd see him doing most of the work."

Prescott, 27, was leading the NFL with 1,856 passing yards when he sustained the injury.

The two-time Pro Bowl selection was handed a four-to-six month recovery timetable.

Prescott put pen to paper on a four-year, $164m contract with $126m guaranteed in March.

In 69 starts over five seasons in Dallas, Prescott has a 42-27 record. He's completed 66 per cent of his passes for 17,634 yards with 106 touchdowns and 40 interceptions.

