Aaron Rodgers: Green Pay Packers coach Matt LaFleur wants quarterback to stay despite reported rift

Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur wants MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers to stay for the 2021 season.

Rodgers had informed members of the Packers organisation that he does not wish to return to the team last month, according to reports.

The Packers have said they will not trade Rodgers, but there has been no sign that he is planning to report for offseason work or anything else with the team.

Rodgers was not scheduled to attend minicamp at Lambeau Field as the team's rookies and young veterans convene for three days of workouts, but the storyline surrounding Rodgers' simmering standoff with the Packers will not subside.

"We still obviously feel the same way. We want him back in the worst way," LaFleur said. "I know he knows that. And we'll continue to work at it each and every day."

LaFleur said the post-draft signing of veteran quarterback Blake Bortles was in no way connected to the Rodgers situation.

A rift between Rodgers and the Packers was not exactly a secret prior to the detailed draft-day reports of a growing fracture in their relationship.

Rodgers reportedly has informed general manager Brian Gutekunst he will not play for the team again. On draft day, Gutekunst admitted there are parts of the situation with Rodgers that he would handle differently if given another opportunity. He and team president Mark Murphy publicly said the franchise won't trade the quarterback.

Rodgers, 37, has played for the Packers for his entire NFL career, leading Green Bay to victory in Super Bowl XLV after the 2010 season and winning three MVP awards.

His record as Green Bay's starting quarterback is 126-63-1 since he replaced Brett Favre in 2008.