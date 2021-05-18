Ryan Kerrigan: Former Washington defensive end agrees deal with Philadelphia Eagles

Kerrigan is now set to face his former team Washington in 2021. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Former Washington Football Team defensive end Ryan Kerrigan agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles on Monday.

"We're pleased to add a player and person of Ryan's calibre to our team," Eagles general manager Howie Roseman said. "For the last 10 seasons, we've seen firsthand how Ryan can affect a game on the field and we know that adding a veteran presence to our locker room can only benefit our young players.

"Ryan is excited to show Eagles fans he's got plenty left in his game and we look forward to seeing him do just that this season."

Kerrigan made his introduction to Philadelphia fans and his farewell to Washington enthusiasts in separate Instagram posts on Monday.

"I know I probably wasn't your favourite player over the past decade, but Philadelphia Eagles fans I'm fired up to be playing for you guys now!" Kerrigan wrote.

Kerrigan, who is Washington's all-time sacks leader with 95.5, played in 156 games (141 starts) in 10 years for the franchise, which selected him with the No. 16 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft.

"I'll never be able to sum up what these past 10 years have meant to me in an Instagram post, but what I can say is that they have been some of the best of my life," Kerrigan wrote in a separate Instagram post. "I hope you had as much fun watching me as I did playing for you. Thank you, Washington, for everything."

The 32-year-old appeared in all 16 games during nine of his 10 seasons with Washington. Last season, however, he started just one game and finished with 5.5 sacks and 17 tackles as the four-time Pro Bowl selection saw his playing time dip with the emergence of Defensive Rookie of the Year Chase Young.

