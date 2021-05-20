Buffalo Bills name Sophia Lewin as a full-season offensive assistant coach
New Jersey native Sophia Lewin has worked with the Buffalo Bills as a summer training camp assistant and has previously taken part in the NFL Women's Careers in Football Forum
Sophia Lewin has been named as a full-season offensive assistant coach at the Buffalo Bills as the NFL franchise continues to lead by example in diversity, equity and inclusion.
Sam Rapoport, the NFL's senior director of diversity, equity and inclusion, announced the hiring of Lewin, who most recently worked at Princeton as an offensive quality control coach.
Lewin previously worked with the Bills as a summer training camp assistant and participated in the NFL Women's Careers in Football Forum. She graduated in 2019 from Monmouth, where she was a student assistant for three years.
"I believe in me," said Lewin. "Once you feel like you've made it, I think that's when you're declining. I just want to continue to be a student of the game. I want to continue to learn."
Lewin was one of several recent hires by the Bills, who also promoted Andrea Gosper to a full-time position as a player personnel coordinator.
