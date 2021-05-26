Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott participates in OTAs as he continues recovery

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is encouraged after participating in organised team activities in back-to-back days as he continues to progress from last season's devastating ankle injury.

Prescott is progressing in a manner that will make him a full go when training camp begins in July and he was thrilled to be on the field with his team-mates in Frisco, Texas.

"It felt great," Prescott told reporters after Tuesday's session. "After long months of recovery and just rehab, the main goal is to just getting back out there with my teammates, getting back on the field, running a huddle, building that camaraderie on the field.

"It's just exciting yesterday and carrying over today, but so much we can build with the team and me personally. I'm just excited to know the game is back and I'm able to be a part of it."

Prescott suffered a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle in a game against the New York Giants on October 11.

Prescott didn't participate in 11-on-11 drills or the end-of-practice walkthrough on Tuesday. The Cowboys are off Wednesday and will be on the field Thursday, but head coach Mike McCarthy indicated that the team would keep Prescott out of team drills until training camp.

Dallas will again hold three OTAs next week prior to the June 8-10 minicamp. Prescott said not being part of 11-on-11 drills isn't an indication of anything other than the Cowboys being cautious.

"I wouldn't say I'm necessarily limited," Prescott said. "I think we're just being cautious and being smart in the fact of I'm not doing things when there's a pass rush or guys potentially falling at the legs or something of that nature. But as far as saying I can't do drills or I can't do something, I'm pretty much full go."

McCarthy proclaimed that Prescott is "ahead of schedule" and said the team is guarding against him creating any bad habits to compensate for the ankle injury.

"If you have been out on the field the past couple of months, you would have seen the work and the rehab was very detailed and very similar to the same footwork drills we would do in quarterback school," McCarthy said. "He's been really at this for quite some time now."

Prescott signed a four-year, $160m (£113m) contract with $126m (£89m) guaranteed in March. The big deal came despite the major injury that interrupted what was lining up as a big statistical season.

Prescott was leading the NFL with 1,856 passing yards and was on pace for nearly 6,000 yards when he sustained the injury. He passed for nine touchdowns and was intercepted four times.

In 69 starts over five seasons in Dallas, Prescott has a 42-27 record. He has completed 66 percent of his passes for 17,634 yards with 106 touchdowns and 40 interceptions. He has also run for 24 touchdowns.

Prescott was a fourth-round pick in 2016 out of Mississippi State. He was the eighth quarterback selected and has proven to be a big-time steal for the Cowboys.

Jared Goff and Carson Wentz were the first two picks of the 2016 draft. The others tabbed before Prescott were Paxton Lynch (first round, 26th overall), Christian Hackenberg (second, 51st), Jacoby Brissett (third, 91st), Cody Kessler (third, 93rd) and Connor Cook (fourth, 100).

