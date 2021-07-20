Cam Akers: Los Angeles Rams running back set to miss 2021 season after tearing Achilles

Cam Akers is set to miss the entire 2021 campaign (AP)a

Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers is expected to miss the entire 2021 season after tearing his Achilles.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports Akers sustained the injury while training on Monday, marking a brutal blow just a week before the team was due to report back for training camp.

Akers, a second-round pick out of Florida State in 2020, led the Rams on the ground with 625 rushing yards from 145 carries for two touchdowns as well as making 11 catches for 123 yards and a score in his rookie year.

Following a gradual introduction to Sean McVay's offense, his touches doubles in Week 13 when he carried the ball 21 times for 72 yards and a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals, before rushing for 171 yards against the New England Patriots the next week.

His momentum carried into the post-season, where he pounded his way to 131 yards and a touchdown from 28 carries against the Seattle Seahawks followed by 90 yards and another visit to the end zone from 18 attempts against the Green Bay Packers.

Akers' absence opens the door for Darrell Henderson to take on an expanded role, the 2019 third-round pick out of Memphis having finished just a yard shy of his team-mate in 2020 with 624 for five touchdowns. The pair had shared time in the backfield with Malcolm Brown, who signed with the Miami Dolphins as a free agent earlier this offseason.

Adrian Peterson, LeSean McCoy, Le'Veon Bell and Duke Johnson are among the top free agent running backs available, while it remains to be seen whether former Ram Todd Gurley is still up for grabs following visits with the Baltimore Ravens.