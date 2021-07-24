Green Bay Packers and Davante Adams reportedly break off extension talks

Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)..

Talks between wide receiver Davante Adams and the Green Bay Packers on a long-term extension reportedly have broken down on the eve of training camp.

NFL Network said on Friday that the Packers have no plans to resume negotiations with the four-time Pro Bowl selection, who is entering his final season under contract in 2021.

Adams, 28, led the league with 18 touchdown receptions and broke his own franchise record with 115 catches for 1,374 yards in just 14 games last season. He was a First-Team All-Pro selection.

He signed a four-year, $58m extension in December 2017. The average value of $14.5m is currently the 18th-highest total in the league among receivers, according to OverTheCap.com.

Per NFL Network, the Packers' proposals to Adams have not included making him the NFL's highest-paid wideout.

DeAndre Hopkins of the Arizona Cardinals holds that spot at $27.25m, followed by Julio Jones of the Tennessee Titans ($22m), Keenan Allen of the Los Angeles Chargers ($20.02m) and Amari Cooper of the Dallas Cowboys ($20m).

Green Bay considers Hopkins' salary an outlier, per multiple reports. In an interview last month with Bleacher Report, Adams said his goal was to remain with the Packers beyond 2021.

He also acknowledged that his future with the franchise will be impacted by the situation with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who reportedly rejected an extension offer this offseason that would have made the three-time MVP the league's highest-paid player.

"I'm not planning on going anywhere," Adams said. "That's only one piece of it, though. Obviously the quarterback situation helps it, but the stars got to align across the board as far as contractually. We'll figure all that stuff out and let it happen. I'll be at training camp like I said regardless, we're going to play the season, and we'll see how all of that pans out."

Adams, a second-round pick by the Packers in 2014, has 546 catches for 6,568 yards and 62 touchdowns in 100 games (93 starts).