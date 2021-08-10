Tom Brady to play in preseason, confirms Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians

Tom Brady will play a role as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers begin their preseason against the Cincinnati Bengals at Raymond James Stadium on Saturday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians says everybody, including star quarterback Tom Brady, will play in their preseason opener against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Arians said 44-year-old Brady will see some form of action, if not a lot, at Raymond James Stadium on Saturday.

In his first season in Florida, Brady led the Buccaneers to a 31-9 win over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV in February.

It was the second franchise Super Bowl win for the Buccaneers. For Brady, it was his record-setting seventh.

Bucking the trend of keeping starting quarterbacks on the sidelines this preseason to guard against injury, Arians revealed he doesn't have a number of plays set in stone for Brady.

"We'll just wait and see how it goes," Arians said. "It's normally a drive or two. It won't be many."

Manning highlights Class of '21 at Hall of Fame ceremony

Peyton Manning teased Brady in his Hall of Fame speech

Five-time league MVP Peyton Manning headlined the Class of 2021 as part of the five-member modern-era group of former players, along with Charles Woodson, Calvin Johnson, Alan Faneca, and John Lynch, to enter the NFL Hall of Fame.

Manning, the two-time NFL champion, was the first starting quarterback in NFL history to win Super Bowls with two different franchises: Indianapolis in 2006 and Denver in his final season, 2015.

Manning's close friend and perennial rival Tom Brady was in attendance, teeing up Manning to quip, "By the time Tom Brady is inducted in the first year of his eligibility in the year 2035, he'll only have time to post his acceptance speech on his Instagram account," referencing the Hall's requested speech guidelines of eight minutes per person this weekend.

