Indianapolis Colts sign coach Frank Reich and general manager Chris Ballard to new long-term deals

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich (centre) with owner Jim Irsay (left) and general manager Chris Ballard

Colts head coach Frank Reich and general manager Chris Ballard have signed contract extensions that keep them in Indianapolis through the 2026 season.

Team owner Jim Irsay aligned their contracts and has said this offseason the shared vision between his leaders brings a restored level of excitement to the franchise.

"In Chris Ballard and Frank Reich, we have as great a general manager-head coach combination as there is in the NFL, and I can't tell you how proud I am to have them leading our franchise," Irsay said in a statement.

"I truly believe this football team is on the doorstep of great things, and that's because of the culture both have cultivated in their time with the Horseshoe.

"Whether we are marching toward the playoffs or facing adversity, whether we are building our roster or making a difference in the community, we have the ideal leaders in Chris and Frank."

Under Reich, the Colts were dealt a blow with the retirement of Andrew Luck and will have a new starting quarterback in 2021.

Jacoby Brissett, Philip Rivers and Carson Wentz, if healthy, will be the run of starters in Indianapolis.

Today's practice was particularly juicy. 🍊 pic.twitter.com/B2UAPI00oa — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) August 11, 2021

Among Ballard's undeniable hits in the draft are All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson, linebacker Darius Leonard and running back Jonathan Taylor.

"I really believe that you will see a golden era develop as we go into this decade sitting here in 2021," Irsay said in March.

"I believe it with all my heart and soul. There is good reason to believe it. You talk to people around the league and people that know, they are going to agree with what I'm saying when they look at Chris Ballard and Frank Reich and the expectations going into this decade that we have for both of them leading the team."

