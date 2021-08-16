Andy Dalton still Chicago Bears' starting quarterback, says head coach Matt Nagy

Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton in action against the Miami Dolphins during pre-season

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy tried to temper Justin Fields-mania on Monday, reiterating that veteran Andy Dalton remains the team's starting quarterback in Week One.

Nagy's assertion came in the aftermath of Fields' performance Saturday in the Bears' opening pre-season win over Miami. Fields, the No 11 overall pick in this year's NFL draft, went 14-for-20 with 142 yards and a touchdown as well as rushing five times for 33 yards and a score.

Conversely, Dalton played just two series - both resulting in punts - and finished two of four for 18 yards.

"I think Andy had six plays. It's hard to say much good or bad about that with six plays," Nagy said. "We're going to get him some more snaps this coming pre-season game.

"And with Justin, I go back to what I said too, we want to be able to see live plays, live situations, he got that. The only thing he can do is to continue doing that and we have to make sure that plan allows us to evaluate how well he does knowing those circumstances. Ultimately, in the end, whatever is best for the Chicago Bears is in the end what we're going to do."

Nagy said all the players in the locker room have bought into the process and have accepted Dalton as the starter.

"We knew going into this that in this situation, any time there's something that goes wrong for a guy like Andy in this situation, that that's going to be there if Justin's playing well. But no, this is something that we've planned for, prepared for, and again, Justin understands all of this, and that's what I love about him," Nagy said.

"He understands the plan. He understands the process. They all do. We asked him to go out and play well on game day live."

The Bears host the Buffalo Bills on Saturday. They will see their former starting quarterback, Mitchell Trubisky, whom the Bills signed in the off-season to back up Josh Allen.

