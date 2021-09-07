Mark Andrews: Baltimore Ravens tight end signs four-year contract extension

Baltimore Ravens picked tight end Mark Andrews in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews has signed a four-year contract extension worth $56m.

The deal will reportedly make Andrews, 26, the third-highest paid tight end in terms of yearly average salary ($14m).

Andrews was entering the final year of his rookie contract after being signed as a third-round draft pick in 2018.

"We are thrilled to announce a four-year contract extension with Mark Andrews on his birthday," Ravens' general manager Eric DeCosta said of the deal which will run through the 2025 season.

"Mark is exactly the type of player we wish to keep as a Raven long-term. He's competitive, passionate, talented and a leader. We are so excited to have him in Baltimore for the next five years."

San Francisco's George Kittle ($15m) and Kansas City's Travis Kelce ($14.3m) are the top earners at the position.

Andrews caught a total of 17 touchdowns passes over the past two seasons and 20 overall in 45 career games. He has 156 receptions for 2,105 yards.

Last season, Andrews caught 58 passes for 701 yards and seven touchdowns in 14 games.

In 2019, he made the Pro Bowl after establishing career bests of 64 catches for 852 yards and 10 scoring passes in 15 contests.