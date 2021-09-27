NFL Week Three best bits: Justin Tucker kicks record-breaking field goal, Jamal Agnew scores 109-yard touchdown

Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker celebrates after kicking a 66-yard field goal to win the game against the Detroit Lions (AP)

Justin Tucker kicked an NFL record game-winning 66-yard field goal for the Baltimore Ravens, Jamal Agnew tied the record for longest touchdown in NFL history and Justin Fields endured a torrid first start for the Chicago Bears; here we bring you everything you need to know from Week Three...

WEEK THREE RESULTS

Los Angeles Chargers 30-24 Kansas City Chiefs

Arizona Cardinals 31-19 Jacksonville Jaguars

Chicago Bears 6-26 Cleveland Browns

Washington Football Team 21-43 Buffalo Bills

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch as Justin Tucker hits an NFL-record 66-yard field goal as the Ravens beat the Lions Watch as Justin Tucker hits an NFL-record 66-yard field goal as the Ravens beat the Lions

Indianapolis Colts 16-25 Tennessee Titans

New Orleans Saints 28-13 New England Patriots

Atlanta Falcons 17-14 New York Giants

Cincinnati Bengals 24-10 Pittsburgh Steelers

Baltimore Ravens 19-17 Detroit Lions

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jamal Agnew returns a 68-yard FG try for a 109-yard touchdown! Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jamal Agnew returns a 68-yard FG try for a 109-yard touchdown!

Carolina Panthers 24-9 Houston Texans

New York Jets 0-26 Denver Broncos

Miami Dolphins 28-31 Las Vegas Raiders (OT)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 24-34 Los Angeles Rams

Seattle Seahawks 17-30 Minnesota Vikings

Green Bay Packers 30-28 San Francisco 49ers

STAR PERFORMERS

It can be a lonely life as an NFL kicker when things aren't quite going right. Justin Tucker wouldn't know that feeling, the Ravens kicker reaffirming himself as the best in the business and one of the greatest of all time with an NFL record game-winning 66-yarder in the dying seconds of Baltimore's 19-17 win over the Lions, who simply cannot catch a break.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Los Angeles Rams wide receiver DeSean Jackson torches the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a wide-open 75-yard touchdown Los Angeles Rams wide receiver DeSean Jackson torches the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a wide-open 75-yard touchdown

From when kicks go well, to when they don't; Jaguars receiver Jamal Agnew tied the record for longest touchdown in NFL history against the Cardinals when he stood under Matt Prater's short 68-yard field goal attempt before running it back for a 109-yard score.

Myles Garrett was the chief inflictor of a brutal day for Bears quarterback Justin Fields, accounting for 4.5 of Cleveland's nine sacks on the rookie as the Browns moved to 2-1 on the year. Running back Kareem Hunt meanwhile feasted on 155 total yards from scrimmage as well as rushing for a touchdown for Kevin Stefanski's side.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen ripped through Washington's defense as he went 32 of 43 passing for 358 yards and four touchdowns as well as rushing for another, with two of his strikes coming courtesy of the ever-reliable Emmanuel Sanders.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson's all-out dive punctuates a 73-yard TD sprint Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson's all-out dive punctuates a 73-yard TD sprint

Justin Herbert enjoyed the biggest win of his young NFL career as he out-duelled Patrick Mahomes with four touchdown passes to lead the Chargers past the Chiefs at Arrowhead, wide receiver Mike Williams also playing a leading role with seven catches for 122 yards and two scores including the game-winner.

The divisive Kirk Cousins continued his interception-free start to the campaign as he threw three touchdowns and completed 30 of 38 passes in Minnesota's win over Seattle, while Vikings running back Alexander Mattison rushed for 112 yards in the absence of the injured Dalvin Cook.

DeSean Jackson proved his speed hasn't disappeared at the age of 34 with three catches for 120 yards and a blistering 75-yard touchdown to help the Rams to victory over the Bucs, and linebacker Kenny Young put in an all-action performance for the Los Angeles defense with 10 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack and one quarterback hit.

Green Bay witnessed the Aaron Rodgers-Davante Adams connection in full flight during their road win over the 49ers, the Packers quarterback going 23 of 33 for 261 and two touchdowns as his star receiver hauled in 12 catches for 132 yards and a score.

AJ Johnson also starred on defense for the Broncos with five tackles and two sacks in their shutout win against the Jets.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the best throws from Aaron Rodgers' 261-yard night against the 49ers Watch the best throws from Aaron Rodgers' 261-yard night against the 49ers

ROOKIE WATCH

Life in the NFL can come at you fast, and doesn't Justin Fields know it. The rookie quarterback endured a gruelling first start under center for the Bears as he went six of 20 for 68 yards passing as well as being sacked nine times in Chicago's 26-6 defeat to the Browns. Behold a stark reminder that there is a reason teams find themselves in position to draft the best quarterbacks. Usually because they aren't very good.

Elsewhere in Foxborough Mac Jones was intercepted three times in the Patriots' loss to the Saints, while Trevor Lawrence was also picked off twice as the Jaguars were beaten by the Cardinals.

Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase continued to squash premature preseason concern with two touchdowns in Cincinnati's victory over the Steelers, but it was another tough outing for Jets quarterback Zach Wilson as he finished 19 of 35 for 160 yards and two picks against the Broncos following last weekend's four-interception game versus the Patriots.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox leaps backward for an eye-popping touchdown Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox leaps backward for an eye-popping touchdown

Though he finished on the losing side, Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell continued his streak of having been yet to give up a sack through the opening three weeks of the season.

INJURY REPORT

The Colts' winless start to the season was dealt a major blow when star guard Quenton Nelson (ankle), rookie defensive end Kwity Paye (hamstring) cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (ankle) exited their defeat to the Titans, who lost wide receiver A.J. Brown to a hamstring problem sustained in the first quarter.

There were also injury setbacks for the 0-3 Giants, who saw Blake Martinez (knee) and wide receivers Sterling Shepard (hamstring) and Darius Slayton (hamstring) leave the game in the first quarter of their loss to the Falcons.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player One-handed INT of the year? Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson may have it One-handed INT of the year? Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson may have it

Patriots running back James White was forced off in the loss to the Saints with a hip injury, while Browns rookie cornerback Greg Newsome II picked up a game-ending calf injury against the Bears.

Khalil Mack appeared to erase concerns for the Bears when he left the game against Cleveland with a foot injury before returning in the second half, and Chargers pass rusher Joey Bosa also overcame an ankle knock to stay involved against the Chiefs.

Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was ruled out against the Bengals with a rib injury, with Pittsburgh having entered the game without T.J. Watt due to a groin issue.

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (ankle) was meanwhile inactive for the team's matchup with the Seahawks.

WEEK TWO HEADLINES

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Peter King gives his thoughts on rookie quarterbacks and focuses on Justin Fields' current struggles, but believes that the rookie shouldn't be blamed Peter King gives his thoughts on rookie quarterbacks and focuses on Justin Fields' current struggles, but believes that the rookie shouldn't be blamed

2021 SEASON PREDICTIONS

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Sky Sports NFL team give their predictions for the 2021 season. Who have they picked to win the Super Bowl and finish as league MVP? The Sky Sports NFL team give their predictions for the 2021 season. Who have they picked to win the Super Bowl and finish as league MVP?

STAT ATTACK

Justin Tucker's 66-yard game-winning field goal for the Ravens against the Lions is the longest in NFL history

Ja'Marr Chase's two receiving touchdowns against the Steelers means he is the youngest player in NFL history to have four-plus receiving touchdowns in his team's first three games of the season

DeSean Jackson's 75-yard touchdown against the Buccaneers marked the ninth touchdown reception of 75-plus yards in his career - tied for most in NFL history with Lance Alworth

With Sunday's overtime win against the Dolphins, the Raiders are 3-0 for the first time since 2002

Jamal Agnew returned a missed 68-yard field goal for a 109-yard touchdown for the Jaguars against the Cardinals, tying for the longest touchdown in NFL history with Antonio Cromartie (missed FG) and Cordarrelle Patterson (kick return)

The Packers' win over the 49ers means Aaron Rodgers now has a 71-1 record when leading by 17 or more points at any stage during a game

Myles Garrett's 4.5 sacks against the Bears was a new Browns franchise record

Only three quarterbacks in NFL history have thrown for more yards than Derek Carr's 1,203 through his team's opening three games

Sky Sports NFL is your dedicated channel for NFL coverage through the season - featuring a host of NFL Network programming. Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports - on the go!