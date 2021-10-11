NFL Week Five best bits: Atlanta Falcons rise in spectacular London return

The NFL made its return to London

A somewhat traditional rainbow of NFL jerseys gazed upwards as the thunder of RAF fighter jets prompted fireworks in sync with Marisha Wallace during her performance of the Star-Spangled Banner on top of Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

It was a goosebumps moment, and a fittingly-spectacular welcome for the New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons amid the league's return to the UK following a year away due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Coming days before the NFL is expected to announce its three-city shortlist in its search for a German host partner, Sunday proved a timely reminder of just how special the game's relationship with Europe has grown to become.

We look back on some of the big talking points from Week Five in the NFL, including a Kyle Pitts show at Spurs...

WOW! That was incredible! 🤯



What an atmosphere! 😍



We are underway! 🇺🇸 ✈️ 🇬🇧 🏈 #NFLLondon



🟢⚪ @NYJetsinUK 🆚 @AtlantaFalcons ⚫🔴

📺 Watch live on Sky Sports NFL pic.twitter.com/WcmYSunBFe — Sky Sports NFL (@SkySportsNFL) October 10, 2021

WEEK FIVE RESULTS

New York Jets 20-27 Atlanta Falcons

Philadelphia Eagles 21-18 Carolina Panthers

Denver Broncos 19-27 Pittsburgh Steelers

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tom Brady's delivery couldn't be better on 62-yard touchdown to wide receiver Antonio Brown for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Miami Dolphins. Tom Brady's delivery couldn't be better on 62-yard touchdown to wide receiver Antonio Brown for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Miami Dolphins.

Green Bay Packers 25-22 Cincinnati Bengals

Miami Dolphins 17-45 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

New England Patriots 25-22 Houston Texans

New Orleans Saints 33-22 Washington Football Team

Detroit Lions 17-19 Minnesota Vikings

Tennessee Titans 37-19 Jacksonville Jaguars

Cleveland Browns 42-47 Los Angeles Chargers

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the NFL matchup between the New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons from Week 5 of the 2021 season. Highlights of the NFL matchup between the New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons from Week 5 of the 2021 season.

Chicago Bears 20-9 Las Vegas Raiders

New York Giants 20-44 Dallas Cowboys

San Francisco 49ers 10-17 Arizona Cardinals

Buffalo Bills 38-20 Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Rams 26-17 Seattle Seahawks (Thursday)

STAR PERFORMERS

*Copy and paste Tom Brady line here*. Five touchdowns, 30 of 41 passing for 411 yards and another addition to the win column for the Buccaneers quarterback, who helped the reigning champions beat the Dolphins 45-17 ahead of Miami's trip to the UK. A branch to his dominance was a big night for wide receiver Antonio Brown as he finished the game with seven catches for 124 yards and two scores.

From one passing and catching duo to another, Justin Herbert starred yet again as he threw for 398 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Chargers to a 47-42 win in an epic against the Browns. Wide receiver Mike Williams made eight catches for 165 yards and two touchdowns, while running back Austin Ekeler had 119 total yards and three scores from scrimmage. There was also notably a career game for Cleveland tight end David Njoku, who finished with seven catches for 149 yards and a score.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jumping Josh! Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen's brilliant third-down hurdle keeps the chains moving! Jumping Josh! Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen's brilliant third-down hurdle keeps the chains moving!

Josh Allen threw for three touchdowns and ran in another to out-duel Patrick Mahomes and help the Bills inflict the Chiefs' third defeat this season, while Buffalo's rookie defensive end Gregory Rousseau flourished with five tackles, one sack and one interception.

After weeks of frustration rookie Steelers running back Najee Harris finally got to show what he can do with 122 rushing yards and one touchdown against the Broncos, and in a backfield elsewhere in Jacksonville Derrick Henry ran riot with three touchdowns from 130 yards on the ground to lead the Titans past the Jaguars.

That man Davante Adams was irrepressible with 11 catches for 206 yards and a touchdown in the Packers' thrilling overtime win against the Bengals, for whom Ja'Marr Chase continued his outstanding rookie year with six receptions for 159 yards and a trip to the end zone.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Joe Burrow throws a huge pass to Ja’Marr Chase for a 70-yard touchdown for the Cincinnati Bengals against the Green Bay Packers. Joe Burrow throws a huge pass to Ja’Marr Chase for a 70-yard touchdown for the Cincinnati Bengals against the Green Bay Packers.

Matt Judon underlined why the Patriots splashed out to add him to their pass rush in free agency with four tackles and two sacks against the Texans, and Eagles cornerback Darius Slay recorded three tackles, one tackle for loss, two interceptions and two pass defenses against the Panthers.

Red-hot Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs came up with his sixth interception of the season as he beat Giants receiver C.J. Board to the ball on a deep shot from Mike Glennon. Kadarius Toney was a flashpoint on an injury-stricken night for Big Blue, the rookie receiver reminding just how electric he can be after the catch with 10 receptions for 189 yards in the absence of Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton and Kenny Golladay before being ejected late on for throwing a punch at Damontae Kazee.

Jameis Winston threw four touchdown passes to one interception in the Saints' victory over Washington, with Alvin Kamara managing 122 total yards and two touchdowns from scrimmage.

ROOKIE WATCH: PITTS LIGHTS UP LONDON

With no Calvin Ridley in London due to a personal matter and Russell Gage also missing, much of the talk in Atlanta's camp during the build up to Sunday's game had surrounded an opportunity for others to step up. Kyle Pitts took that opportunity, producing a career game with nine catches for 119 yards and a touchdown, including a crucial 39-yard completion to help set up Mike Davis' decisive touchdown on the Falcons' final drive.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Matt Ryan and Kyle Pitts were key to a hugely impressive 92-yard touchdown drive! Matt Ryan and Kyle Pitts were key to a hugely impressive 92-yard touchdown drive!

Falcons HC Arthur Smith on Kyle Pitts, who recorded his first career 100-yard receiving game.



“Kyle stepped up. He made some big plays for us. We like the player he’s becoming and he’ll continue to improve.” pic.twitter.com/7Nsk1K2RGs — Cameron Hogwood (@ch_skysports) October 10, 2021

Aside from Pittsburgh's Harris and Cincinnati's Chase, there was also an impressive outing for Texans quarterback Davis Mills as he went 21 of 29 for 312 yards and three touchdowns in Houston's loss to the Patriots.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who lost just four games throughout his entire high school and college careers combined, fell to his fifth straight defeat in the NFL. The No. 1 overall pick finished 23 of 33 for 273 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Having officially been named starter, Justin Fields threw for 12 of 20 passes for 111 yards and a touchdown to help the Bears to victory over the Raiders. And making his first NFL start in the absence of Jimmy Garoppolo, Trey Lance threw for 192 yards and one interception alongside 89 rushing yards from 16 carries in the 49ers' loss to the Cardinals.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell was emotional during his post-game press conference after his team were narrowly beaten by the Minnesota Vikings. Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell was emotional during his post-game press conference after his team were narrowly beaten by the Minnesota Vikings.

MUST SEE PLAY!

It would be no understatement to suggest Rondale Moore's toe-tap catch against the 49ers is one of the best you will ever see. The readjustment, the strength to wrestle off Dontae Johnson, the footwork to stay inbounds, the catch radius. Just incredible.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore fights through a defender to catch a pass for 33-yard pass from quarterback Kyler Murray. Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore fights through a defender to catch a pass for 33-yard pass from quarterback Kyler Murray.

FIELD GOAL DRAMA

And now over to one of the wildest finishes to an NFL game you will see, Mason Crosby kicked the Packers to victory against the Bengals in overtime after he and Bengals kicker Evan McPherson had missed five straight field goals between them, the Cincinnati man on one occasion celebrating prematurely only to realise his effort had struck the upright. Brutal.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Green Bay Packers and the Cincinnati Bengals miss five straight field goals attempting to win the game until finally Mason Crosby ends it. Green Bay Packers and the Cincinnati Bengals miss five straight field goals attempting to win the game until finally Mason Crosby ends it.

INJURY REPORT

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was carted off during his side's loss to the Cowboys after sustaining a concussion as a result of a helmet-to-helmet hit on an attempted touchdown run late in the first half. Earlier in the game the Giants had also lost star running back Saquon Barkley to an ankle injury, before wide receiver Kenny Golladay was later ruled out with a knee problem.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was taken to hospital with a possible throat contusion after Cincinnati's dramatic defeat to the Packers, while linebacker Jordan Evans suffered a season-ending torn ACL.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson connects with 37-yard pass from Kirk Cousins against the Detroit Lions. Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson connects with 37-yard pass from Kirk Cousins against the Detroit Lions.

Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire exited Sunday night's defeat to the Bills in the third quarter with a knee injury, before it was noted after the game that offensive lineman Joe Thuney had suffered a fractured hand, wide receiver Tyreek Hill was nursing an unspecified knee injury and tight end Travis Kelce had a stinger following a hit late in the game.

Browns rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was taken to hospital with a throat contusion after Cleveland's defeat to the Chargers, during which cornerback Denzel Ward (neck), safety M.J. Stewart (hamstring) and offensive lineman Jack Conklin (knee) were all forced off.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Chris Moore catches and runs for a stunning touchdown for the Houston Texans against the New England Patriots. Chris Moore catches and runs for a stunning touchdown for the Houston Texans against the New England Patriots.

Saints quarterback Taysom Hill was ruled out of New Orleans' win over Washington with a concussion in addition to wide receiver Deonte Harris (hamstring), Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (shoulder) and linebacker Devin Bush (leg) left Pittsburgh's victory against the Broncos, Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David picked up an ankle injury against the Dolphins and Texans offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil saw his night end early against the Patriots due to a hand injury.

Washington lost also wide receiver Curtis Samuel (groin) and offensive tackle Samuel Cosmi (ankle) against the Saints.

2021 SEASON PREDICTIONS

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Sky Sports NFL team give their predictions for the 2021 season. Who have they picked to win the Super Bowl and finish as league MVP? The Sky Sports NFL team give their predictions for the 2021 season. Who have they picked to win the Super Bowl and finish as league MVP?

STAT ATTACK

Playing in the 143rd game of his career, Antonio Brown became the fastest wide receiver to reach 900 receptions in NFL History - overtaking Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison, who reached the milestone in 149 career games

Kyler Murray became the second quarterback in the Super Bowl era to go 5-0 with a 75-plus completion percentage and 1,500-plus passing yards in his team's first five games of a season - the other being Peyton Manning in 2013

By the end of Sunday there had been 12 missed PATs across the NFL in Week Five, tying with Week 11 of the 2016 season for most missed PATs in a single week in the Super Bowl era

Justin Herbert posted his 11th career game with 300-plus passing yards - the most by any player in his first two seasons in the Super Bowl era

Rondale Moore's 33-yard catch along the sideline came with a catch probability of just 11.8 per cent - marking the second-most improbable completion of Kyler Murray's career according to Next Gen Stats

Trevon Diggs' six interceptions are tied for the most through the first five games of a season since 1970, leaving him one game away from tying the record for most games with an INT to begin a season

Matt Judon's 6.5 sacks through five games for the Patriots this season are the most sacks in the first five games of a season in franchise history.

Sky Sports NFL is your dedicated channel for NFL coverage through the season - featuring a host of NFL Network programming. Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports - on the go!