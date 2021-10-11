Joe Burrow: Cincinnati Bengals quarterback taken to hospital with possible throat contusion

Joe Burrow was taken to hospital after the game

Quarterback Joe Burrow was taken to hospital for a possible throat contusion following the Cincinnati Bengals' 25-22 overtime defeat to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

The second-year play-caller finished the game 26 of 38 for 281 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions as the Packers sealed the win on a Mason Crosby field goal after he and Bengals kicker Evan McPherson had missed five straight between them in a wild finish to the contest.

There were no additional updates on Burrow's status from head coach Zac Taylor or the Bengals after the game, though rookie wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase noted that his quarterback didn't appear to be having any trouble speaking.

Burrow had been in Rookie of the Year contention last season before suffering a torn ACL and MCL during the Week 11 clash against Washington that would rule him out for the remainder of the campaign.

Team trainers assessed the former LSU national champion after a tackle from defensive back Darnell Savage in the second quarter, however it is uncertain whether that was the source of the issue.

Burrow has been in tremendous form since returning to action, completing 71.7 per cent of passes for 1,269 yards, 11 touchdowns and six picks across a 3-2 start for the Bengals.

Brandon Allen is Cincinnati's backup quarterback should Burrow be unavailable for next week's road clash against the Detroit Lions.

Injuries proved a common theme on Sunday as Cleveland Browns rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was also taken to hospital with a throat contusion after his side's defeat to the Los Angeles Chargers.

The New York Giants lost quarterback Daniel Jones (concussion), running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) and wide receiver Kenny Golladay (knee) against the Dallas Cowboys; Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (shoulder) and linebacker Devin Bush (leg) exited Pittsburgh's win over the Denver Broncos; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (knee), offensive lineman Joe Thuney (fractured hand), wide receiver Tyreek Hill (knee) and tight end Travis Kelce (stinger) all picked up injuries against the Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David picked up an ankle knock against the Miami Dolphins.

