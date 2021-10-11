Indianapolis Colts on alert against Lamar Jackson's 'underrated passing' as Baltimore Ravens eye rushing record

Can quarterback Lamar Jackson lead the Ravens to a new NFL rushing record? (AP)

The narrative heading into Monday Night Football has naturally centered around the Baltimore Ravens running game, but the Indianapolis Colts are prepared for diversity as they refuse to underestimate the arm of Lamar Jackson.

Baltimore have logged 43 successive games of at least 100 yards rushing, tying the record set by the Pittsburgh Steelers from 1974-77 and leaving themselves one game shy of NFL history heading into their matchup with the Colts.

Jackson has meanwhile taken further strides as a passer this season and ranked 11th in the league coming off Week Four with 1,077 passing yards having thrown for over 275 yards in each of the last two games as well as posting a 60.5 completion percentage through his opening four outings.

"I think they've got an excellent run game, it's really multiple, they have really good schemes," said Colts head coach Frank Reich. "I think Greg Roman does an excellent job kind of game planning and scheming the run. Their offensive line coach is really, really good. I know him very well.

"They do an excellent job in the run game and they have a unique threat at quarterback. I do think Lamar Jackson's passing skills are underrated. I love the way he throws the ball. From a quarterback standpoint fundamentally, his upper-body mechanics are really clean and crisp.

"He's got a very strong arm. He's got a quick, compact release. This year, it just feels like to me they're throwing it down the field a little bit more and he's doing an excellent job."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Marquise Brown produced this extraordinary catch of Lamar Jackson's 49-yard pass Marquise Brown produced this extraordinary catch of Lamar Jackson's 49-yard pass

Jackson finished with 278 yards in Baltimore's victory over the Detroit Lions last time out, completing a 36-yard pass to Sammy Watkins to convert a fourth-and-19 on the drive that ended in Justin Tucker's doink-and-in game-winning field goal.

He has yet again also led the way on the ground with 279 rushing yards and two touchdowns following the loss of running backs JK Dobbins and Gus Edwards to season-ending injuries prior to the start of the campaign.

"They built the entire running game around him," said Colts defensive lineman DeForest Buckner this week. "Whether he keeps it or gives it off or whatever it is, the majority of the runs are pretty much an option. That makes a lot of defenses be a little hesitant in their run fits and little things like that.

"You never know when he's going to pull it. So, if you've got the quarterback, get the quarterback. If you've got the dive, get the dive.

"Yeah, they're real diverse. They've got that option going. Lamar (Jackson), obviously we all know he's an elite quarterback, but I mean he's an elite runner. We've got to treat him obviously like a running back. This week is all about assignment football. Guys have to be in the right fits at the right time, got to read your keys and the main thing is we have to trust one another."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson locates a wide-open Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown on a 42-yard jump-pass touchdown Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson locates a wide-open Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown on a 42-yard jump-pass touchdown

Indianapolis have surrendered 101-plus rushing yards in three of their first four games, but arrive on the back of a 27-17 victory over the Miami Dolphins in which Brian Flores' side were limited to just 35 yards on the ground.

Their job of stifling the Ravens offense could also be made more difficult should rookie wide receiver Rashod Bateman see the field for his NFL debut after spending the first few weeks on injured reserve with a groin issue. If it doesn't happen to be tonight, he'll be a problem for another defense to handle.

For the Colts, though, the job begins with stopping No. 8.

"With Lamar (Jackson) there's obviously the scramble factor and extension of plays," said Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus. I think that the teams that do a good job, they're able to rush forward and coordinate that and be able to keep him in there.

"During the course of the game, he's always going to get out a few times. Then, the ability to - in your coverage, to be able to have tight coverage downfield and plaster those players. If you're playing man, it's a lot easier, but if you're playing zone, you have to be able to do that.

"That's where he makes his big plays and that's where he's been very successful. He's done a good job of throwing the ball in rhythm too. So, he's a dangerous athlete. You guys have all seen that on tape."

Bring on the big stage. 🏟 pic.twitter.com/NmLI878HG3 — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 9, 2021

Colts quarterback Carson Wentz went 24 of 32 passes for 228 yards and two touchdowns against the Dolphins last week and arrives having thrown just one interception so far in 2021 following a career-worst and tied-league-high 15 in 12 games for the Philadelphia Eagles last year.

"I'm never trying to force anything," Wentz said. "Trying to make a big play when it's there. But otherwise, play smart and keep moving the chains."

Sky Sports NFL is your dedicated channel for NFL coverage through the season - featuring a host of NFL Network programming. Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports - on the go!