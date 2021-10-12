Indianapolis Colts 25-31 Baltimore Ravens (OT): Lamar Jackson leads Ravens to overtime win with career game

It was a career night for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson threw a five-yard touchdown pass to Marquise Brown on the first possession of overtime to give the Baltimore Ravens a 31-25 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Monday night.

Story of the Game

Jackson threw for a career-high 442 yards and four touchdowns, including a pair of short touchdown passes to Mark Andrews in the fourth quarter as the Ravens rallied from a 25-9 deficit. Andrews also caught the two two-point conversions during that furious comeback.

The Ravens had to withstand a 47-yard field goal attempt by Rodrigo Blankenship on the final play of regulation, but the Indianapolis kicker missed, sending the teams to overtime.

"That was exciting," Baltimore coach John Harbaugh said. "Everybody get your money's worth tonight?"

The Ravens had their record-tying streak of 43 straight 100-yard rushing games snapped, and it looked like they were in big trouble after Jackson fumbled near the goal line in the third quarter. But after that turnover, Baltimore scored a touchdown on each of its final four possessions.

The Indianapolis kicking game was a big reason the game got to overtime. Blankenship missed an extra point in the third quarter, and with the Colts up 25-17, he had a 37-yard kick blocked by Calais Campbell with 4:29 remaining, giving the Ravens a chance to tie the game.

"Tough loss. Proud of the way our guys fought. We have to learn from our mistakes and learn how to finish games," Colts coach Frank Reich said. "No one is going to feel sorry for us. We have to learn from it and get better."

Carson Wentz threw for a career-high of his own, 402 yards and two touchdowns. Jonathan Taylor scored on a 76-yard swing pass early in the first quarter, then added a rushing touchdown in the third as the Colts took a 22-3 lead.

The Ravens (4-1) took over sole possession of first place in the AFC North after Cleveland and Cincinnati lost Sunday.

Stats leaders

Colts

Passing: Carson Wentz, 25/35, 402 yards, 2 TDs

Rushing: Jonathan Taylor, 15 carries, 53 yards, 1 TD

Receiving: Jonathan Taylor, three catches, 116 yards, 1 TD

Michael Pittman Jr., six catches, 89 yards, 1 TD

Ravens

Passing: Lamar Jackson 37/43, 442 yards, four touchdowns

Rushing: Lamar Jackson, 14 carries, 62 yards

Receiving: Mark Andrews, 11 catches, 147 yards, 2 TDs

Marquise Brown, nine catches, 125 yards, 2 TDs

Scoring Summary

Scoring summary FIRST QUARTER Colts 7-0 Ravens Carson Wentz 76-yard TD pass to Jonathan Taylor (extra point) SECOND QUARTER Colts 7-3 Ravens Justin Tucker 23-yard field goal Colts 10-3 Ravens Rodrigo Blankenship 37-yard field goal THIRD QUARTER Colts 16-3 Ravens Carson Wentz 42-yard TD pass to Michael Pittman Jr. (extra point missed) Colts 22-3 Ravens Jonathan Taylor four-yard rushing TD (failed two-point conversion) Colts 22-9 Ravens Lamar Jackson 43-yard TD pass to Marquise Brown (failed two-point conversion) FOURTH QUARTER Colts 25-9 Ravens Rodrigo Blankenship 43-yard field goal Colts 25-17 Ravens Lamar Jackson five-yard TD pass to Mark Andrews (successful two-point conversion) Colts 25-25 Ravens Lamar Jackson four-yard TD pass to Mark Andrews (successful two-point conversion) OVERTIME Colts 25-31 Ravens Lamar Jackson five-yard TD pass to Marquise Brown

Key Plays

The first half was fairly uneventful, but the Ravens started and finished it poorly. On third-and-15, Taylor took a swing pass, slipped into the Baltimore secondary and outran everyone for a touchdown just 2:01 into the game.

There was no more scoring until late in the second quarter, when the Ravens settled for Justin Tucker's 23-yard field goal. The Colts had enough time to drive back the other way, and after converting on fourth-and-11, they set up for a field goal.

The kick was missed, but Baltimore's Marlon Humphrey had jumped offside, giving Blankenship the opportunity to make the re-kick from 37 yards for a 10-3 lead at the half.

Indianapolis got the ball first in the second half and took a 16-3 lead on Wentz's 42-yard scoring pass to Michael Pittman Jr.

Jackson drove the Ravens back the other way, but lost the ball on first-and-goal from the one as Darius Leonard swooped in to recover for the Colts.

Leonard ran it back to about the Indianapolis 25-yard line, then lateraled to Isaiah Rodgers who went the rest of the way for an apparent touchdown, only for it to be ruled a forward pass upon review and therefore be negated. Nevertheless, the Colts still got the ball and eventually capped the resulting drive with Taylor's four-yard run to make it 22-3.

Jackson threw a 43-yard touchdown pass to Brown late in the third followed by a failed two-point conversion attempt, before Blankenship kicked a 43-yard field goal to make it 25-9 in the Colts' favour with 12 minutes to play in the fourth.

The Ravens quarterback responded with a five-yard strike to Andrews and went back to his ever-reliable target for the two-point conversion, before directing an 11-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a four-yard touchdown pass to his tight end again with 39 seconds remaining, the pair linking up once more for the two-point conversion to tie the game.

Indianapolis made it back into field goal range, with the help of an unnecessary roughness penalty on Baltimore's Tavon Young with 13 seconds left, but Blankenship's kick sailed wide left.

What's Next?

The Colts follow up three straight road games by hosting the Houston Texans on Sunday, while the Baltimore Ravens are at home to the Los Angeles Chargers.

