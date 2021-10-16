Cam Newton looking for NFL team after reports of change in his vaccination status

Cam Newton has improved his chances of a return after NFL Network reported that he is now vaccinated against Covid-19.

Newton has been without a team since being released by the New England Patriots at the end of August when they handed their starting quarterback role to rookie Mac Jones.

The 32-year-old immediately signalled his desire to get back into the league but his path to a return was partially blocked by being unvaccinated.

Stringent rules this season mean players who have not been vaccinated face a five-day waiting period between signing with a team and reporting for duty.

That would make it tougher for any team to sign Newton if they were looking for a player who could contribute, and potentially start, straight away.

Newton is reportedly only interested in joining a team that will make him starter.

He went 7-8 with the Patriots last season, passing for 2,657 yards, eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions - he also rushed for a valuable 592 yards and 12 scores.