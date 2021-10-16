Christian McCaffrey lost to Carolina Panthers until Week Nine with a hamstring injury

Christian McCaffrey's injury problems have struck for a second successive season

The Carolina Panthers will be without star running back Christian McCaffrey for at least three more games after placing him on injured reserve.

McCaffrey practiced, albeit on a limited basis, on Wednesday but was unable to follow that up by getting in any work on Thursday or Friday after being sidelined with a hamstring strain.

After talking with the Panthers medical staff, the decision was made to give McCaffrey three more weeks to regain fitness.

The earliest he could return will be against the New England Patriots in Week Nine at the beginning of November.

McCaffrey was initially injured in Week Three against the Houston Texans and his role has since been taken up by rookie running back Chuba Hubbard.

The Panthers are yet to announce a replacement for McCaffrey on their 53-man roster.

He missed almost all of last season as well, suffering a high ankle sprain and shoulder injury which ruled him out for all but three games - until then McCaffrey had not missed a game since his debut in 2017.

Carolina have also placed rookie guard Deonte Brown on injured reserve after he left Friday's practice with a knee injury - his spot on the roster has been taken by guard Michael Jordan, who was on their practice squad.