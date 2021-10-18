NFL Week Six best bits: Aaron Rodgers 'still owns' the Chicago Bears, Arizona Cardinals stay unbeaten

Aaron Rodgers extended his dominant record against the Bears

Aaron Rodgers 'still owns' the Chicago Bears, the Arizona Cardinals are still the NFL's last remaining unbeaten team and Trevor Lawrence's Jacksonville Jaguars are no longer winless.

While the Baltimore Ravens delivered a statement win against the Los Angeles Chargers, the Dallas Cowboys edged an overtime thriller against the New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Geno Smith-led Seattle Seahawks.

We look back on Sunday's Week Six action in the NFL...

WEEK SIX RESULTS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 28-22 Philadelphia Eagles

Miami Dolphins 20-23 Jacksonville Jaguars

Los Angeles Chargers 6-34 Baltimore Ravens

Minnesota Vikings 34-28 Carolina Panthers (OT)

Green Bay Packers 28-14 Chicago Bears

Cincinnati Bengals 34-11 Detroit Lions

Houston Texans 3-31 Indianapolis Colts

Los Angeles Rams 38-11 New York Giants

Kansas City Chiefs 31-13 Washington Football Team

Arizona Cardinals 37-14 Cleveland Browns

Las Vegas Raiders 34-24 Denver Broncos

Dallas Cowboys 35-29 New England Patriots (OT)

Seattle Seahawks 20-23 Pittsburgh Steelers (OT)

STAR PERFORMERS

The Cardinals. All of them. In the absence of head coach Kliff Kingsbury, Kyler Murray threw for four touchdowns and spread 20 passes between six different wide receivers as DeAndre Hopkins visited the end zone twice and AJ Green led the team with 79 yards in the air. On defense, Markus Golden and Jordan Hicks had two sacks and two quarterback hits apiece, JJ Watt finished with one sack, two quarterback hits and a pass breakup at the line of scrimmage, and second-year hybrid linebacker Isaiah Simmons was flying around everywhere as advertised upon his entry into the league. Deep and dominant across the board.

By now it's difficult to swerve giving credit to Kirk Cousins for how he has started this season, with the Vikings quarterback leading his team to victory in overtime against the Panthers by throwing for 373 more yards and three touchdowns including a 27-yard walk-off strike to K.J. Osborn. And how grateful Minnesota were to have Dalvin Cook available once again as their star running back finished with 140 yards rushing and a touchdown.

Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson likewise continued his fine start to the campaign with six tackles, including two for loss, and his fourth interception of the year (second only to Trevon Diggs) in Cincinnati's win over the Lions.

Safety DeShon Elliott starred in a ruthless defensive performance from the Ravens against the Chargers with three tackles, a tackle for loss, one sack, two quarterback hits, one interception and two pass defenses, while Rams safety Taylor Rapp recorded five tackles, two interceptions, three pass defenses and one quarterback hit against a sorry Giants team.

Staying on defense, Maxx Crosby was rampant with three sacks and five quarterback hits as the Raiders beat the Broncos and TJ Watt provided the decisive strip-sack of Geno Smith that helped set up Pittsburgh's game-winning field goal in overtime against Seattle.

Dak Prescott enhanced his MVP stock with 445 yards passing and three touchdowns to one interception in the Cowboys' overtime win versus the Patriots, which was decided by a 35-yard strike to the CeeDee Lamb on a night when the receiver posted nine catches for 149 yards and two scores.

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor dismantled the Texans defense with 145 yards rushing and two touchdowns, Aaron Jones starred with 110 total yards from scrimmage to help the Packers past the Bears and Darrel Williams stepped up with two rushing scores for the Chiefs in the absence of the injured Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

LAWRENCE IN LONDON & SOFTWARE ENGINEERS

The 'Jags in London' romance blossomed once more on Sunday as Jacksonville snapped their franchise-worst 20-game losing streak with victory over the Dolphins thanks to a last-second game-winning 53-yard field goal from Matthew Wright.

As a result Trevor Lawrence became the first rookie quarterback in history to win in London, the No. 1 overall pick and head coach Urban Meyer both also chalking up their first career victories in the NFL.

Speaking after the game Meyer joked nobody on the team had ever heard Wright speak "until about 10 minutes ago", noting how he needed to tell him to raise his voice in the locker room upon receiving the game ball.

"I think he was telling me he was like a software engineer like a month and a half ago, and now he snapped our 20-game losing streak and made the game winner from 52, 53, I don't know," said Lawrence.

"I STILL OWN YOU!"

Aaron Rodgers. Informing, reminding, telling Bears fans "I still own you!" after his six-yard touchdown run in Green Bay's 24-14 win.

With Sunday's victory, during which threw for two touchdowns as well as running for another, Rodgers now has a 22-5 career record against the Bears, including postseason play. That in mind, he may have a point...

MUST SEE PLAY!

Introducing one of the rarest interceptions you will see from a defensive lineman, courtesy of the Chiefs' Tershawn Wharton.

INJURY REPORT

Seahawks defensive end Darrell Taylor was stretchered off during Sunday night's defeat to the Steelers after being left immobilised with an apparent neck injury.

"The CT scans were clear, so that's a really good preliminary report," said Seattle head coach Pete Carroll. "There's some more tests to be done and stuff like that, so we're thrilled about that news."

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was seen wearing a boot on his right leg after suffering a right calf strain against the Patriots, although reassured reporters in his press conference that he would be fine.

Browns running back Kareem Hunt exited Cleveland's loss to the Cardinals with a calf problem, while Baker Mayfield (shoulder) and linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (ankle) are due to undergo MRIs.

Having been nursing an ankle injury during the week building up, Giants rookie wide receiver Kadarius Toney was ruled out early on against the Rams after reaggravating the problem before second-year offensive tackle Andrew Thomas also picked up an ankle injury later in the first half.

Carolina Panthers rookie receiver Terrace Marshall left his side's clash with the Vikings due to a concussion, which was also the reason for Packers safety Darnell Savage being ruled out of Green Bay's matchup with the Bears.

The Colts lost wide receivers Parris Campbell (foot) and T.Y. Hilton (quad) against the Texans, the latter of whom was making his first appearance of the season after dealing with a neck injury.

Chiefs tight end Jody Fortson was carted off in the third quarter against Washington after tearing his Achilles, and Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen suffered a thigh injury early on against the Chargers.

STAT ATTACK

Sunday's victory over the Chargers saw Lamar Jackson overtake the great Dan Marino for most wins by a starting quarterback before his 25th birthday in NFL history with 35 (NFL Research)

Lamar Jackson overtake the great Dan Marino for most wins by a starting quarterback before his 25th birthday in NFL history with 35 (NFL Research) Baker Mayfield's 57-yard Hail Mary touchdown pass to Donovan Peoples-Jones had a 15.4 per cent completion probability and travelled 66.4 yards in the air - the longest completed pass in the Next Gen Stats era (since 2016) (Next Gen Stats)

Jacksonville's Matthew Wright became the first kicker in NFL history to make multiple field goals of 50-plus yards in the last four minutes of the fourth quarter in a game (NFL Research)

With his pick-six against the Patriots, Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs is the first player in the Super Bowl era to have seven-plus interceptions and return multiple pick-sixes in his team's first six games of a season (NFL Research)

Dak Prescott's 445 passing yards are the most ever against a Bill Belichick-coached Patriots team, including in the postseason (ESPN Stats & Info)

