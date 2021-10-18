Kareem Hunt: Cleveland Browns running back expected to miss several weeks and be placed on injured reserve with calf injury

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt went down without contact against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday

Running back Kareem Hunt is expected to miss several weeks because of a significant calf injury sustained against Arizona on Sunday, one of many key injuries for the Cleveland Browns.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski is also awaiting further tests on quarterback Baker Mayfield's injured left shoulder, and is not sure yet if he or other starters, including running back Nick Chubb and receiver Odell Beckham Jr, will be able to play on Thursday night when Cleveland host the Denver Broncos.

Stefanski said: "I'll have a better sense tomorrow with a lot of these guys.

"I don't know is the truth. I have to see how Baker and all these guys respond over the next 24 hours."

Hunt, who has rushed for 361 yards and five touchdowns this season, was hurt in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 37-14 loss to the Cardinals.

Stefanski said that Hunt, who along with Chubb gives Cleveland one of the NFL's best rushing attacks, will likely go on injured reserve, which means missing at least three games. He said Hunt's injury is more in the ballpark of four to six weeks.

The Browns (3-3) were already missing Chubb due to a calf injury, along with starting offensive tackles Jack Conklin and Jedrick Wills Jr, before Hunt went down without any contact on a passing play as Cleveland tried to rally.

Baker Mayfield has been dealing with a shoulder injury

Mayfield, who has been playing with a partially torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder, had his shoulder twice pop out of the socket while committing three turnovers in the lopsided home loss.

He twice went into the sideline medical tent for treatment and left FirstEnergy Stadium with his arm in a sling, but during his postgame news conference, Mayfield said "absolutely" when asked if he would come back on a short week to face the Broncos.

However, Stefanski was non-committal over his availability for Thursday night, saying he would make sure the team makes "prudent decisions".

Beckham Jr took a hard shot to his right shoulder in the first half and had to go to the locker room for evaluation and treatment, while rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah will likely join Hunt on injured reserve after suffering a high ankle sprain.