NFL Predictions Week Seven: Neil Reynolds stays five ahead of Jeff Reinbold after Week Six tie

Neil Reynolds holds his five-game advantage over Jeff Reinebold after the pair tied with nine correct picks each last week... but who will gain the upper hand in Week Seven?

As well as hosting Inside The Huddle on Sky Sports NFL every Tuesday at 9pm, Neil, along with Jeff, release a weekly audio edition of ITH every Wednesday in which they make their game picks.

Week Six wins for the Baltimore Ravens and Arizona Cardinals swung things Jeff's way, but Neil finished level pegging thanks to his picks of the Cincinnati Bengals and Las Vegas Raiders, ensuring he holds a 65-60 advantage for the season as a whole.

2021 Prediction Results Neil Reynolds Jeff Reinebold Week One 9 7 Week Two 13 12 Week Three 12 11 Week Four 8 9 Week Five 14 12 Week Six 9 9 Total Points 65 60

Click on the link below to listen to this week's ITH podcast, and read on to see Neil and Jeff's Week Seven predictions...

Week Seven Predictions Neil Reynolds Jeff Reinebold Broncos @ Browns Broncos Broncos Bengals @ Ravens Ravens Ravens Bears @ Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Colts @ 49ers Colts 49ers Saints @ Seahawks Saints Saints Jets @ Patriots, Sun, 6pm Patriots Patriots Panthers @ Giants Panthers Panthers Chiefs @ Titans Chiefs Chiefs Washington @ Packers Packers Packers Falcons @ Dolphins Falcons Dolphins Lions @ Rams, Sun, 9.05pm Rams Rams Eagles @ Raiders Raiders Raiders Texans @ Cardinals, Sun, 9.25pm Cardinals Cardinals Bold indicates live on Sky

Denver Broncos @ Cleveland Browns

Thursday Night Football, live on Sky Sports NFL, Friday, 1.20am

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has been ruled out of their Thursday night game against the Broncos with a shoulder injury

NEIL PICKS: Broncos

"Cleveland's injury list is season-threatening. They have lost Baker Mayfield, both running backs - Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt - and likely both of their offensive tackles for this one. And Odell Beckham Jr!

"The Browns should be the better football team here, but all of those injuries have me worried. I think they are in a spot of bother, so I am taking Denver."

JEFF PICKS: Broncos

"You can't lose that many front-line players and expect that you are going to beat anybody, much less a Denver team with a good defense and which is reeling and needs this win badly. Broncos, for me."

Cincinnati Bengals @ Baltimore Ravens

Sunday, live on Sky Sports NFL, 6pm

Second-year quarterback Joe Burrow has impressed in firing the Bengals to a 4-2 record to start the season

NEIL PICKS: Ravens

"Joe Burrow to Ja'Marr Chase is becoming a weekly thing - we had another big connection of for 50+ yards last week - and Joe Mixon also had over 150 yards from scrimmage in the Bengals' win over the Detroit Lions.

"But, that was the Ravens team I expect to see year in, year out, last week against the Los Angeles Chargers. They were not just dominant on defense, they were physical on offense too. It was a team effort and I am backing them to follow it up this week and beat the Bengals."

JEFF PICKS: Ravens

"Baltimore got back to their DNA. You win by 20 and your quarterback has not had a big day; they are comfortable with who they are and they are going to win their way.

"They are more physical than Cincinnati, and I will say this to Burrow, he better double-strap that chin strap of his, because these guys are going to be up in his grill!"

Chicago Bears @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sunday, live on Sky Sports NFL, 9.25pm

NEIL PICKS: Buccaneers

"I'm going with the Bucs here. The Bears have picked up a couple of wins over the last few weeks, but they are coming up against the class team of the NFL.

"But I am hoping it is at least close and we have a bit of a contest on our hands."

Will Justin Fields prove to be the answer for Chicago at the quarterback position going forward?

JEFF PICKS: Buccaneers

"Any time you get the chance to see Tom Brady, that's a good game to watch. In Justin Fields, you get to take a look at the next saviour in Chicago.

"I actually think this will be a good game. The Bears are going to play good defense, but I agree the Bucs are just a better all-around football team - so I am also taking them."

Indianapolis Colts @ San Francisco 49ers

Sunday Night Football, live on Sky Sports NFL, Monday, 1.20am

The 49ers are said to be 'optimistic' of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's return from a calf injury to play the Colts

NEIL PICKS: Colts

"Are the Colts coming good? They have won a couple of games now; Jonathan Taylor is going off big week to week.

"And who is San Francisco's quarterback? Both guys are carrying injuries, Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance, and who out of them is going to take hold of the job and carry them the rest of the season?

"This is a tough one, but I am going to go for Indianapolis to win on the road."

JEFF PICKS: 49ers

"I think I will just lean towards the 49ers, playing at home in San Francisco. This will be a close game."

New Orleans Saints @ Seattle Seahawks

Monday Night Football, live on Sky Sports NFL, Tuesday, 1.15am

Seahawks backup quarterback Geno Smith lost his first start for the team to the Steelers in Week Six

NEIL PICKS: Saints

"If I had have told you five years ago that this game - Saints @ Seahawks - would be Jameis Winston against Geno Smith at quarterback, what would you have said?! It's funny how things work out.

"I think the Saints have the better team surrounding Jameis and, as long as he is having a good day, I think they will have enough to beat Seattle."

JEFF PICKS: Saints

"I agree. I think the New Orleans defense is the difference in this game. They will be able to stop the run and make life very difficult for Geno."

