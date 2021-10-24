Chicago Bears 3-38 Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Tom Brady throws 600th career touchdown as Bucs crush Bears

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' win over the Chicago Bears. Highlights of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' win over the Chicago Bears.

Tom Brady surpassed 600 career touchdown passes on another landmark night for the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback as he threw four more to lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a thumping 38-3 victory over Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears.

Story of the Game

The reigning champions, who advanced to 6-1 on the year, were irrepressible and merciless and rampant and everything that earned them the right to go by the aforementioned title with five first-half touchdowns including three from Mike Evans to take a 35-3 lead into the break.

Chicago's first-round quarterback Fields was sacked four times and finished with three interceptions as well as three fumbles, two of which he lost, during a performance that saw the Bears come up overwhelming second best in all phases of the contest.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tom Brady becomes the first quarterback to reach 600 career touchdown passes as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers extended their lead against the Chicago Bears. Tom Brady becomes the first quarterback to reach 600 career touchdown passes as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers extended their lead against the Chicago Bears.

Fields' maiden encounter with his iconic opposite, notably facing an Ohio State quarterback for the first time in his two decade-long NFL career, entailed ruthless learning curves as the Bucs scored through Leonard Fournette on their opening drive before turning an interception into a Chris Godwin touchdown and a fumble into Brady's 600th courtesy of Evans, who had soon completed his hat-trick to blow Matt Nagy's side away after two quarters.

The Bucs eased through a scoreless third period before extending their lead thanks to a Ryan Succop field goal and affording themselves the luxury of benching multiple starters, including Brady, late in the fourth.

One of few bright spots for the Bears was sixth-round rookie running back Khalil Herbert, who logged his first 100-yard rushing game.

"The big guys up front played amazing, great job on pass protection, I missed too many throws today," said Brady in hist post-game interview. "Good win, 38-3, we'll learn from it, take the good and learn from the bad.

"I'm very lucky to have played with so many great teammates over the years, I have amazing people on the receiving end of those (600 touchdowns)."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tom Brady made history becoming the first quarterback to reach 600 complete touchdown passes in the Buccs win against the Bears. Tom Brady made history becoming the first quarterback to reach 600 complete touchdown passes in the Buccs win against the Bears.

Stats leaders

Bears

Passing: Justin Fields, 22/32, 184 yards, 3 INTs

Rushing: Khalil Herbert, 18 carries, 100 yards

Receiving: Cole Kmet, five catches, 43 yards

Buccaneers

Passing: Tom Brady, 20/36, 211 yards, 4 TDs

Rushing: Leonard Fournette, 15 carries, 81 yards, 1 TD

Receiving: Chris Godwin, eight catches, 111 yards, 1 TD

Mike Evans, six catches, 76 yards, 3 TDs

Scoring Summary

Scoring summary FIRST QUARTER Bears 0-7 Buccaneers Leonard Fournette two-yard rushing TD (extra point) Bears 0-14 Buccaneers Tom Brady four-yard TD pass to Chris Godwin (extra point) Bears 0-21 Buccaneers Tom Brady nine-yard TD pass to Mike Evans (extra point) SECOND QUARTER Bears 3-21 Buccaneers Cairo Santos 28-yard field goal Bears 3-28 Buccaneers Tom Brady two-yard TD pass to Mike Evans (extra point) Bears 3-35 Buccaneers Tom Brady eight-yard TD pass to Mike Evans (extra point) THIRD QUARTER FOURTH QUARTER Bears 3-38 Buccaneers Ryan Succop 22-yard field goal

Key Plays

Jaelon Darden laid the foundations to the Bucs' early lead with a 43-yard punt return off the Bears' opening drive to tee up Fournette's two-yard rushing touchdown.

Fields was dealt a learning curve when he did well to escape pressure in the pocket on third-and-five before tossing a hopeful sideline ball into traffic as opposed to throwing out of bounds and settling for the punt, Dee Delaney returning the resulting interception for 23 yards to set up Brady's four-yard strike to Godwin six plays later.

Chicago's rookie play-caller then fumbled amid a sack from Shaq Barrett, Vita Vea recovering at the Bears' 35 to pave the way for Brady's milestone nine-yard touchdown pass to Evans.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Bucs pull out the rowing celebration after forcing another turnover Bucs pull out the rowing celebration after forcing another turnover

Fields fumbled again on second-and-seven under a sack from Jason Pierre-Paul, Barrett himself then fumbling after swooping in to recover before seeing linebacker Devin White mop up the loose ball at the Bears' 25. This Bucs were unable to maximise the opportunity on this occasion, though, as Succop proceeded to miss his 43-yard field goal attempt.

The Bears finally got off the mark with a 28-yard field goal from Cairo Santos, only for Brady to quash any hope of momentum with a two-yard back-shoulder touchdown pass to Evans having hit his receiver with a perfectly-placed 46-yard completion down the sideline on the previous play. Tampa showed no let up and added to their tally through Evans again after converting on fourth-and-one in the final minute of the half.

Fields threw his second interception in the third quarter when his pass bounced off the hands of Darnell Mooney and into that of Jordan Whitehead, prompting a 12-play 65-yard drive that ended with the Bears showing some fight to stuff the Bucs on fourth-and-goal at the one.

Penned inside Chicago's end zone, Fields was intercepted for a third time as Pierre Desir pounced on the underthrown pass at the 37. Brady found Godwin for 34 yards two plays later before the Bucs eventually settled for a 22-yard field goal to make it 38-3 and wrap up a dominant display.

What's Next?

Awaiting the Bucs is Week Eight is an all-NFC South clash with the Saints in New Orleans, while the Bears are due to host the San Francisco 49ers.

