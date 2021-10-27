NFL Trade Deadline: Deshaun Watson, Marlon Mack, Andre Dillard among the potential movers

Could Marlon Mack be on his way out in Indy?

The NFL's trade deadline is scheduled for 4pm Eastern Time (8pm UK time) on Tuesday November 2, with Deshaun Watson's future among the headline stories around the league.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers recently traded three signed jerseys, one signed helmet, $1,000 in Buccaneers team store credit, two season tickets for 2021 and 2022 and Mike Evans' game-worn cleats for the ball the latter had given to a fan while celebrating catching Tom Brady's 600th career touchdown pass against the Chicago Bears. Good value? Sensible trade? Depends on how you look at it.

Good value and sensible trades are the name of the game over the coming days as playoff contenders look to solidify their roster, while others plug injury-stricken gaps and some simply turn their attention to next season.

We look at some of the names who could find themselves on the move...

Deshaun Watson - QB - Houston Texans

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson

Too much is up in the air, too much remains unknown and too little has been resolved to feel anything but uneasy about Watson's situation and the prospect of him being traded before Tuesday. Regardless, it could happen. The Houston Chronicle suggests that "compensation" has been agreed between the Dolphins and Houston Texans over a trade for the quarterback, though the recent report adds that Miami will not proceed with the deal unless Watson's legal situation is resolved. While Dolphins owner Stephen Ross is said to have approved the trade, he is keen to know if Watson would be suspended under the personal conduct policy and, should that be the case, for what length of time.

Watson currently faces 22 civil lawsuits following allegations of sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions, in addition to 10 criminal complaints.

Commissioner Roger Goodell stated at Tuesday's NFL owners meeting that the league does not have the "necessary information" to put Watson on the Exempt List, which would pave the way to Watson playing if he was to be traded. Meanwhile, spare a thought amid all this for Tua Tagovailoa, who has been showing in recent weeks that he is not the problem in Miami.

Andre Dillard - OT - Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Andre Dillard

The emergence of rugby convert-turned-starting left tackle Jordan Mailata has left the Philadelphia Eagles with a decision to make regarding a former first-round pick seemingly surplus to requirements in Andre Dillard. The 26-year-old lost out to Mailata in the battle for the starting left tackle spot during training camp, but played 100 per cent of snaps and played well from Week Three to Week Six in the absence of his injured team-mate. The Australian's return to action alongside the availability of Lane Johnson again following a three-game absence due to a personal matter has since placed added uncertainty over Dillard's role moving forward. His value isn't going down, and the Eagles could equally keep hold of him as reliable backup before considering his future next year.

Marlon Mack - RB - Indianapolis Colts

Marlon Mack in action against the Ravens

You sympathise a little with Marlon Mack, who appeared to be the solution to a stagnant Colts backfield as he combined for 1,999 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns in 26 games (22 starts) across 2018 and 2019, only to suffer a season-ending torn Achilles in Week One last year. In his absence, 2020 second-round pick Jonathan Taylor put up a maiden 1,000-yard rushing season while the multi-purpose Nyheim Hines recorded 862 total yards and seven touchdowns from scrimmage. Mack returned to a reduced role, with him and the Colts subsequently agreeing to find a trade partner ahead of next week's deadline.

Melvin Ingram III - EDGE - Pittsburgh Steelers

Melvin Ingram signed for the Steelers during the offseason

Things are yet to take off for Melvin Ingram in Pittsburgh after the former Los Angeles Chargers veteran signed for the Steelers in free agency this past offseason. And the calls have been coming in, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Ingram's snap counts have peaked at just 60 per cent over the last three weeks, while he has managed 10 tackles and one sack for the season. The continued wait on Stephon Tuitt's return from injured reserve, though, sheds doubt over the likelihood of trading away the kind of rotational edge player needed down the stretch.

Evan Engram - TE - New York Giants

New York Giants tight end Evan Engram

The Giants and Evan Engram have tried to make it work. But between the dropped catches, the injuries, the inconsistencies of Big Blue's offense and the pass protection woes that have stalled Daniel Jones' relationship-building with his top targets, it feels like a fresh start could be the best for both. Issues for the Giants on offense and Engram's production within it have unfortunately overshadowed the talent of a dynamic receiver-shaped-tight end built to thrive in a modern scheme. If you can limit his blocking duties and merely exploit the speed, the route-running and the yards-after-catch, he can be a threat in any offense. Injury concerns elsewhere on offense, however, would mean Engram's departure leaves Joe Judge, Jason Garrett and Jones worryingly short of recognised playmakers.

Allen Robinson - WR - Chicago Bears

Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson

Chicago's lead wide receiver recently cited a lack of snaps in training camp as he discussed his developing chemistry with rookie quarterback Justin Fields. Either way, the Bears' offense remains less than inspiring in 2021. Were Matt Nagy not in charge and fighting for his job, shopping Robinson ahead of the trade deadline would look far likelier than it currently does. The Bears also have a responsibility to support their first-year play-caller a legitimate No 1 receiver, a role Darnell Mooney is not ready to take up just yet. But the facts are Chicago have tried and failed to extend Robinson, who is playing on the franchise tag ahead of testing free agency in 2022.

Honourable mentions:

New York Jets safety Marcus Maye recently made it clear he does not wish to be traded, but with the 2017 second-round pick playing on a £10.61m franchise tag and heading towards free agency, now might be an opportunity for Joe Douglas to cash in with a view to building for next season and beyond.

Bears quarterback Nick Foles is another that could be on the trade block as he sits behind Justin Fields and Andy Dalton, while Broncos cornerback Kyle Fuller looms as a potential option for secondary-needy teams (Tampa or Kansas City perhaps?) having fallen behind Patrick Surtain II and Ronald Darby on Denver's depth chart.

Wide receiver Brandin Cooks has been traded three times in his career, and might well be on course for move number four as a reliable, maybe unsung, target for playoff-bound quarterbacks. It's an opportunity for him to escape Houston for a postseason shot, and an opportunity for the Texans to continue their rebuild. Imagine the damage he could do in an Aaron Rodgers Packers offense, or how much help he could give Jameis Winston in New Orleans.

Cardinals wide receiver Andy Isabella is drawing interest after falling down Arizona's impressive pecking order. The Seattle Seahawks have reportedly held conversations about trading former first-round defensive end LJ Collier, and it shouldn't be forgotten that New England Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry requested a trade prior to training camp.

