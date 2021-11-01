Von Miller: Denver Broncos trade star linebacker to Los Angeles Rams for two draft picks

Can Von Miller win a second Super Bowl ring in LA?

The Los Angeles Rams have acquired Super Bowl 50 MVP linebacker Von Miller via a blockbuster deal with the Denver Broncos ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline in the NFL.

Miller heads to Los Angeles in exchange for 2022 second and third-round picks, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, to team up with the likes of Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey amid the Rams' pursuit of a home Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in February.

The Rams and general manager Les Snead have history when it comes to their trade-over-draft capital approach, which has seen them previously give up first-round picks for quarterback Matthew Stafford and cornerback Ramsey. In fact, Miller's arrival leaves them with just a third-round compensatory pick courtesy of Brad Holmes' appointment as Detroit Lions general manager, a fifth-round pick and two seventh-round picks (one via the Dolphins) in 2022.

Denver are meanwhile set to pay $9m of Miller's remaining $9.7m salary.

The 32-year-old, a seven-time All-Pro and eight-time Pro Bowler, has 110.5 career sacks that include 4.5 in seven games so far this year. He missed the entire 2020 campaign due to an ankle injury and has also been sidelined for the past two weeks due to an ankle problem.

The Rams are 7-1 on the year following Sunday's 38-22 win over the Houston Texans, their trade for Miller the latest indication that Sean McVay and co. are all in on maximising their Championship window.

Injuries may have hindered him in recent years, but the former Super Bowl champion still has the tools to be a quarterback nightmare in tandem with Donald.

