NFL Predictions Week Nine: Neil Reynolds stays ahead of Jeff Reinebold by seven after tied week

Neil Reynolds has stayed seven points ahead of Jeff Reinebold after both endured a down Week Eight, getting only six predictions right each out of 15... can the pair improve their fortunes with their Week Nine picks?

Neil got the better of Jeff by predicting wins for the Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers last week, but then lost that ground back to his podcast partner as he correctly called victories for the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks - Neil's overall lead on the season is now 80-73.

2021 Prediction Results Neil Reynolds Jeff Reinebold Week One 9 7 Week Two 13 12 Week Three 12 11 Week Four 8 9 Week Five 14 12 Week Six 9 9 Week Seven 9 7 Week Eight 6 6 Total Points 80 73

Click on the link below to listen to this week's ITH podcast, and read on to see Neil and Jeff's Week Nine picks...

Week Nine Predictions Neil Reynolds Jeff Reinebold Jets @ Colts Colts Colts Browns @ Bengals Bengals Browns Packers @ Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Titans @ Rams Rams Rams Bears @ Steelers Steelers Steelers Bills @ Jaguars, Sun, 6pm Bills Bills Falcons @ Saints Saints Saints Broncos @ Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Patriots @ Panthers Patriots Patriots Vikings @ Ravens Ravens Ravens Texans @ Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Raiders @ Giants Raiders Raiders Chargers @ Eagles, Sun, 9.05pm Chargers Chargers Cardinals @ 49ers, Sun, 9.25pm Cardinals Cardinals

New York Jets @ Indianapolis Colts

Thursday Night Football, live on Sky Sports NFL, Friday, 12.20am

Mike White had himself an NFL debut to remember when leading the New York Jets to victory over the Cincinnati Bengals last week

NEIL PICKS: Colts

"There were large parts of the Colts game against Tennessee on Sunday that I liked, but then their quarterback, Carson Wentz, buried them with a couple of costly late picks.

"As for the Jets, what about Mike White? Their backup quarterback threw for 405 yards and three touchdowns last week in a win over the Bengals. What a great story!

"Even so, I'm going with Indianapolis in this one at home."

JEFF PICKS: Colts

"[White] is a great story, and I don't want to diminish it, but over 240 of the 405 yards he had came on runs after the catch.

"Let's pump the breaks a little. It may not be as easy for him this week! Colts for me too."

Cleveland Browns @ Cincinnati Bengals

Sunday, live on Sky Sports NFL, 6pm

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr was excused from the team's practice on Wednesday

NEIL PICKS: Bengals

"The Odell Beckham Jr. disfunction of this week, has come hard on the back of injuries for the Browns. But that masks the fact that this is a very talented team and they're only 4-4.

"I think their quarterback, Baker Mayfield is limited, and so I'm taking the Bengals at home."

JEFF PICKS: Browns

"This one is a tough one to call! The Bengals got a little exposed against the Jets last week but, as you say, the injury situation with Cleveland really scares me.

"Also, how will Mayfield respond to all of the OBJ craziness of this week? Publicly, he has handled it well and so I'm going to go the other way and take Cleveland here."

Green Bay Packers @ Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday, live on Sky Sports NFL, 9.25pm

Aaron Rodgers is out of the Green Bay Packers' Week Nine game against the Kansas City Chiefs with Covid-19

NEIL PICKS: Chiefs

"I was really excited to watch Aaron Rodgers face off against Patrick Mahomes for the first time in their careers in this one - a marquee matchup featuring the two highest rated quarterbacks in NFL history - but now we're not going to see it as Rodgers can't play as he's out with Covid-19. Instead, Jordan Love will make his first NFL start."

JEFF PICKS: Chiefs

"I think Kansas City are going to win the football game. But, if they're going to continue to play as loose with the football as they are, they've got to get turnovers on defense.

"I truly believe that Mahomes has had so much adulation about all of these crazy throws that he can make, that they are now the only throws he wants to make. The standard quarterback throws, he is not interested in.

"It's such an easy trap to fall in to. He does the no-look passes so often to the point where it becomes your identity. It's a rare guy who can fight against that."

Tennessee Titans @ Los Angeles Rams

Sunday Night Football, live on Sky Sports NFL, Monday, 1.20am

Brian Baldinger joins Inside The Huddle to react to the news that the Tennessee Titans will be without star running back Derrick Henry for several weeks due to a broken foot

NEIL PICKS: Rams

"The Titans are coming off a big, thrilling overtime win over the Colts last week, but it came at a loss as their superstar running back Derrick Henry has been lost to injury, so I'm picking the Rams here."

JEFF PICKS: Rams

"Rams for me too, you're not talking me into taking the Titans in this one."

Chicago Bears @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Monday Night Football, live on Sky Sports NFL, Tuesday, 1.15am

Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields can add this 22-yard touchdown run against the San Francisco 49ers from Week Eight to his highlight reel

NEIL PICKS: Steelers

"The Steelers have won three in a row. They've got a chance to get on a bit on a roll here; if they get past the Bears, then they've got the winless Lions next - that could be five-straight wins.

"They're looking a little bit better on offense, enough to take some pressure off what is a very good defense. I'm picking Pittsburgh to keep the run going,"

JEFF PICKS: Steelers

"I agree, especially considering the strength of that Steelers defense.

"You see the reason why Chicago drafted Justin Fields in the first round of the draft this year - his athleticism, the arm strength - but that offense is not pretty to watch."

