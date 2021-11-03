Odell Beckham Jr: Cleveland Browns excuse star wide receiver from practice on Wednesday

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr was excused from the team's practice on WednesdayRodgers tests positive for Covid-19, will miss Chiefs game

The Cleveland Browns excused wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. from their Wednesday practice, with NFL journalist Michael Silver reporting head coach Kevin Stefanski told his players he was 'essentially not on the team right now'.

The move comes on the heels of the NFL's trade deadline passing on Tuesday, the same day that Beckham's father caused a stir on social media by sharing a video of quarterback Baker Mayfield not throwing passes to his son.

Earlier today, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski told his players that Odell Beckham Jr. is essentially not on the team right now and that the WR has been told to stay at home. — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) November 3, 2021

As well as Beckham Sr.'s post, NBA superstar LeBron James sent out a tweet on Tuesday that said: "OBJ will show again why hes special. WR1 #FreeOBJ."

Beckham was not traded before the deadline, but there are rumours that he could now be released, with Stefanski telling reporters on Wednesday that general manager Andrew Berry is meeting with Beckham's representatives.

Kevin Stefanski addresses the Odell Beckham mess before @Browns practice Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/uN8p5gQaJa — Jeff Schudel (@jsproinsider) November 3, 2021

When asked for the reason behind Beckham being excused from practice, Stefanski said: "Just felt that was the right thing to do"

Beckham, who turns 29 on Friday, is a three-time Pro Bowler. He has 504 catches for 7,062 yards with 51 touchdowns in 88 career games with the New York Giants (2014-18) and the Browns. He is under contract with Cleveland for two more seasons but is not guaranteed any money after 2021.

Beckham had one catch for six yards in Sunday's 15-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Since returning from a torn ACL, he has 17 catches for 232 yards so far this season, with zero touchdowns. He's also been playing with a sprained right shoulder that he hurt against the Arizona Cardinals on October 17.

The Browns (4-4) are currently in last place in the AFC North and visit division rivals the Cincinnati Bengals (5-3) on Sunday.

