Nick Chubb tests positive for Covid-19: Cleveland Browns running back could miss Sunday's game against New England Patriots

Cleveland Browns running backs Nick Chubb and rookie Demetric Felton have each tested positive for COVID-19 and are now questionable for Sunday's game against the New England Patriots.

Per reports, both players are vaccinated. That means both could still feature against the Patriots provided that they return two negative tests 24 hours apart.

With Kareem Hunt on injured reserve with an ailing calf, Cleveland's D'Ernest Johnson is the lone remaining available running back at the moment. John Kelly was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday.

Cleveland Browns' Nick Chubb runs 70 yards through the Cincinnati Bengals defense for this touchdown in Week Nine.

Chubb, 25, leads the team in carries (120), rushing yards (721) and rushing touchdowns (six) in seven games this season.

A two-time Pro Bowler, Chubb has rushed for 4,278 yards with 34 touchdowns in 51 career games since being selected by the Browns in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

The 23-year-old Felton has three rushes for 16 yards while playing in nine games this season. He was selected by the Browns in the sixth round of this year's draft.

The Browns and Patriots are both sitting at 5-4 on the season ahead of this Sunday's crunch clash, with both jostling for playoff positions in the AFC.

