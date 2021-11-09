Odell Beckham Jr: Possible landing spots for the star wide receiver after Cleveland Browns exit

After his release from the Cleveland Browns, where will three-time Pro Bowl receiver Odell Beckham Jr land next?

Odell Beckham Jr. is on the move again. And while not all 32 teams may be in the market for the star wide receiver, the 29-year-old receiver remains a weapon capable of enhancing any offense in the NFL.

The three-time Pro Bowler officially landed on 'waivers' on Monday after splitting with the Cleveland Browns, who by reworking his contract and voiding the final two years of his deal, ensured he will become a free agent at the end of the season.

Teams have until 4pm ET (9pm UK) on Tuesday to claim Beckham on waivers (teams with the worst record in the NFL have first priority) and the remaining $7.25m on his contract. Should he go unclaimed, he will be available as a free agent and can sign for whoever he wishes.

The NFL is a better place when OBJ is at his best; his next landing spot has to be a hit. Here we look at some of the potential interested parties and best fits…

Seattle Seahawks

Could Russell Wilson be throwing deep balls to Odell Beckham in Seattle this season?

"We're aware of what's going on and we've been involved to understand it and compete, to know what's happening," Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told reporters when asked about Beckham. "We'll let you know as it all happens. I've got to wait. So, I didn't say yes or I didn't say no. That's because… you'll see."

Seattle are very rarely counted out of looking for a deal, and are as well equipped to stake their claim as they have been in a while, with upwards of $13m in cap space.

Beckham makes for an interesting fit in a Shane Waldron offense that accounts for quarterback Russell Wilson's deep-shot tendencies in addition to the dink-and-dunk, short-to-intermediate play designs brought with him from the Los Angeles Rams that are capable of setting up yards-after-catch situations.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport suggested this week that Seattle are one of two 'teams to keep an eye on' for Beckham, the other being the New Orleans Saints...

New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints are eyeing up receiver help after Michael Thomas was ruled out of the rest of the year

The Saints have a pressing need at receiver after learning that Michael Thomas would miss the remainder of the campaign following a setback in his recovery from ankle surgery.

New Orleans had been in the hunt for help out wide prior to the NFL's trade deadline on Tuesday, November 2 but were unable to strike a deal. The availability of Beckham at a relatively low price looks impossible to ignore for Sean Payton, who has as good a chance as any coach in the league of unearthing the best out of the 2014 Rookie of the Year.

Trevor Siemian would sure appreciate the support as he takes the reins under center in the absence of injured starter Jameis Winston, as would Alvin Kamara, this team's workhorse as their best running back and receiving threat right now.

Payton did, however, admit that it would be 'impossible' for the Saints to put in a claim on Beckham due to the team's limited salary cap space. If it is to happen, Beckham will need to clear waivers.

New England Patriots

Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots could make for an attractive destination for Odell Beckham

The prospect of Odell in New England has long been mulled over by observers enamoured by the thought of a collaboration with six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach Bill Belichick and creative offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

A receiver core led by Nelson Agholor, Jakobi Meyers and Kendrick Bourne can always be upgraded, while giving rookie quarterback Mac Jones more speed and another playmaking outlet at his disposal can only be a good thing for his development.

But do the Patriots represent the kind of 'contender' Beckham is evidently keen to join? And would a strong running game behind Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson offer Beckham the focal-point touches he desires?

Belichick rarely turns a blind eye to available talent, so don't sleep on the Patriots.

Las Vegas Raiders

The tragic circumstances surrounding the release of Henry Ruggs III has posed additional questions of the Las Vegas Raiders offense.

DeSean Jackson was signed as a 'still has wheels' deep option, but you wonder just how involved he will and can be as he approaches his 35th birthday.

DeSean Jackson has signed with the Las Vegas Raiders following his release from the Las Vegas Raiders

Quarterback Derek Carr has shaken the once conservative approach that might have deterred a player of Beckham's expertise in the past and possesses the arm to truly give the former Giants man the green light to run and run. It should be said he also awaits as a perfect arm-round-the-shoulder teammate that could inspire the best from somebody who responds well to that kind of treatment.

Uncertainty at head coach following the departure of Jon Gruden is off-putting, though, and it isn't wholly clear where a promising-looking Raiders outfit is heading this season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

What are the chances of Tom Brady is walking into Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht's office with a 'how about it?' look on his face?

The defending Super Bowl champions look every bit a 'run it back' brigade with plentiful options at Brady's disposal, but who cares? If the Bucs came calling, you can't imagine there are too many complaints on OBJ's part.

Antonio Brown and Rob Gronkowski have both been struggling with injury in recent weeks, so there's an - albeit tenuous - excuse to pull the trigger on a player desperate to play in the postseason.

The caveat to that is the Bucs will be wary of saving the financial space they may well need to re-sign players at the end of the season. That said, general managers are masters of salary cap gymnastics by now.

Kansas City Chiefs

Defenses are sitting deep at a soaring rate against the Chiefs as a means of cutting off the big chunk passing plays the have become a staple of Tyreek Hill's success over the past two or three years, not to mention Travis Kelce as he would fill the vacated space in the middle of the field.

It's arrived as a test of head coach and QB combo Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes, leaving them to take the short and intermediate options perhaps more frequently than they would like.

The above calls on Mahomes' receivers to create immediate separation with creative release patterns, double moves and sheer speed, before also having the hands to win contested catches in tight coverage. Beckham, when he's healthy, does that as well as most, and has the tackle-dodging elusiveness with the ball in his hands to match.

Kansas City aren't quite sure what they're getting in recently-acquired Josh Gordon just yet. Could they turn to OBJ for some inspiration amid a rare lull on offense?

Honourable mentions

Even with Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown cruising towards a career year as the prime beneficiary of Lamar Jackson's deep ball, tight end Mark Andrews and rookie receiver Rashod Bateman completing a multi-talented pass-catching trio, and Sammy Watkins, Devin Duvernay and James Proche II providing depth, the Baltimore Ravens are never too far from the conversation when it comes to adding another weapon on offense. Don't count them out.

It's a similar case with the Green Bay Packers, who people seem to think have never given Aaron Rodgers a good wide receiver, failing to draft one in the first round of an NFL Draft since 2002! Quite how appealing a destination they are though remains to be seen, given the prospect of Rodgers departing in the offseason.

The San Francisco 49ers had been touted as potential suitors, although head coach Kyle Shanahan admitted on Monday that the team does not have the salary cap space to put in a claim. Deebo Samuel is currently ranked second in the league with 882 receiving yards this season, after which there is a significant drop off for the Niners, with tight end George Kittle on 328 yards and second-year receiver Brandon Aiyuk on 230 yards.

A reunion with the New York Giants would be special and provide welcome assistance for quarterback Daniel Jones amid the team's injury woes at receiver, though sentiment is likely to be the only attraction here as Joe Judge's side stumble to another losing season.

Better still, how about an all-LSU party with Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase with the impressive, much-improved Cincinnati Bengals? Seems unlikely.

