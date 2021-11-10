NFL fines Green Bay Packers, Aaron Rodgers and Allen Lazard for violations of Covid-19 protocols

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been fined $14,560 for breaking the NFL's Covid rules

The NFL has fined the Green Bay Packers $300,000 and quarterback Aaron Rodgers $14,560 for violation of Covid-19 protocols.

Wide receiver Allen Lazard has also been fined $14,560, with the league warning that any future indiscretions from the Packers organisation could lead to them forfeiting draft picks.

In a statement released via ESPN's Rob Demovsky, Packers president Mark Murphy accepted the punishments.

Green Bay wide receiver Allen Lazard (right) was also fined

"We respect the League's findings and we recognise the importance of adherence to the COVID protocols to keep our team and organization safe and healthy.

"We will continue to educate the team regarding the importance of the protocols and remain committed to operating within the protocols."

Rodgers had been under scrutiny over his vaccination status, after previously suggesting he had been immunised before the season started.

He was forced to miss the Packers' 13-7 defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs last weekend after testing positive for Covid-19, but defended his decision not to get vaccinated.

The Packers quarterback was also criticised over his decision not to wear a mask while interacting with reporters, another league violation.

Lazard, meanwhile, who is also unvaccinated, was placed on the Covid-19 list as a close contact last month before returning to the team days later.