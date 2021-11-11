NFL Predictions Week 10: Jeff Reinebold on the comeback trail as he eats into Neil Reynolds' lead

Jeff Reinebold got the better of Neil Reynolds with their Week Nine NFL predictions and he now trails by just six games on the season... but can he keep on the comeback trail as the pair make their Week 10 game picks?

As well as hosting Inside The Huddle on Sky Sports NFL every Tuesday at 9pm, Neil and Jeff release a weekly audio edition of ITH every Wednesday in which they make their game picks.

By correctly calling the Cleveland Browns to beat the Cincinnati Bengals, Jeff edged out Neil with 9 correct picks to 8 last week, but he still trails 88-82 across the whole 2021 season..

2021 Prediction Results Neil Reynolds Jeff Reinebold Week One 9 7 Week Two 13 12 Week Three 12 11 Week Four 8 9 Week Five 14 12 Week Six 9 9 Week Seven 9 7 Week Eight 6 6 Week Nine 8 9 Total Points 88 82

Click on the link below to listen to this week's ITH podcast, and read on to see Neil and Jeff's Week 10 predictions...

Week 10 Predictions Neil Reynolds Jeff Reinebold Ravens @ Dolphins Ravens Ravens Saints @ Titans Titans Titans Seahawks @ Packers Packers Packers Chiefs @ Raiders Chiefs Raiders Rams @ 49ers Rams Rams Bills @ Jets, Sun, 6pm Bills Bills Buccaneers @ Washington Buccaneers Buccaneers Falcons @ Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Jaguars @ Colts Colts Colts Lions @ Steelers Steelers Steelers Browns @ Patriots Browns Patriots Vikings @ Chargers, Sun, 9.05pm Chargers Chargers Panthers @ Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Eagles @ Broncos, Sun, 9.25pm Broncos Broncos Bold indicates live on Sky

Baltimore Ravens @ Miami Dolphins

Thursday Night Football, live on Sky Sports NFL, Friday, 1.20am

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Brian Baldinger sings the praises of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on Inside The Huddle, hailing him as the NFL's "most talented player" Brian Baldinger sings the praises of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on Inside The Huddle, hailing him as the NFL's "most talented player"

NEIL PICKS: Ravens

"Miami beat the Houston Texans last week - a game with nine turnovers. Crikey!

"Let's not mess about here, it has to be Baltimore all the way."

JEFF PICKS: Ravens

"Move on to the next one. Ravens for me too."

New Orleans Saints @ Tennessee Titans

Sunday, live on Sky Sports NFL, 6pm

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Tennessee Titans against the Los Angeles Rams from Week Nine of the 2021 NFL season Highlights of the Tennessee Titans against the Los Angeles Rams from Week Nine of the 2021 NFL season

NEIL PICKS: Titans

"What an amazing run the Titans are on! Firstly, they beat Jacksonville, but then as underdogs they knocked off the Bills, the Chiefs, the Colts (they might have been favourites for that one) and then the Rams.

"You've got to credit head coach Mike Vrabel. They found another way to win, without Derrick Henry to injury, in Los Angeles last week; they only had 69 total rushing yards as a team, Ryan Tannehill with just 143 yards passing.

"I'm picking Tennessee to keep the streak going with a win in this one. The Saints are a good football team, but I don't think they've got a clear idea of who out of Trevor Siemian and Taysom Hill should be their quarterback right now."

JEFF PICKS: Titans

"I agree with you. Tennessee are a hot football team right now, they're playing with a lot of confidence on defense and, you're right, the Saints are still trying to figure out what their new identity on offense is going to be."

Seattle Seahawks @ Green Bay Packers

Sunday, live on Sky Sports NFL, 9.25pm

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Brian Baldinger looks ahead to Russell Wilson's likely return at quarterback for the 3-5 Seattle Seahawks on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers Brian Baldinger looks ahead to Russell Wilson's likely return at quarterback for the 3-5 Seattle Seahawks on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers

NEIL PICKS: Packers

"It looks like Russell Wilson is going to be back for Seattle in this one, and we hope Aaron Rodgers too for Green Bay - though he won't be cleared until the weekend.

"These two quarterbacks have met eight times before, they're 4-4 against each other and the home team has won every time. So, with this game taking place at Lambeau Field - and, apparently with a 30 per cent chance of snow forecast - I'm going with the Packers here."

JEFF PICKS: Packers

"I like Green Bay in this one too, especially if Rodgers is back.

"Wilson is coming in off a tough injury to recover from, he's on the road, it's going to be cold in Green Bay - so it has all the makings of a home win."

Kansas City Chiefs @ Las Vegas Raiders

Sunday Night Football, live on Sky Sports NFL, Monday, 1.20am

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former NFL cornerback Jason Bell thinks Patrick Mahomes should go back to the fundamentals to fix his inconsistent season for the Kansas City Chiefs Former NFL cornerback Jason Bell thinks Patrick Mahomes should go back to the fundamentals to fix his inconsistent season for the Kansas City Chiefs

NEIL PICKS: Chiefs

"This is a tough one because, for me, the Chiefs are a better football team than the Raiders, but the Raiders have pressured quarterbacks at a higher rate than any other team in the NFL this season - and Patrick Mahomes has not handled pressure very well.

"This game is in Las Vegas; I still think the Chiefs come away with the win but I think, again, it won't be pretty."

JEFF PICKS: Raiders

"Raiders Nation are going to be up in arms at me picking them. Because basically every time I pick them, they lose.

"But I'm taking them to bounce back at home - I just see too many challenges for this Chiefs team."

Los Angeles Rams @ San Francisco 49ers

Monday Night Football, live on Sky Sports NFL, Tuesday, 1.15am

The San Francisco 49ers and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo are in desperate need of a win on Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams

NEIL PICKS: Rams

"The 49ers have not won a home game this season. And I think they're going to have to wait a bit longer as this San Francisco team are in a bit of turmoil and I see the Rams getting back on track with a win on the road."

JEFF PICKS: Rams

"This 49ers team are reeling. We've talked about the Jimmy Garoppolo conundrum at quarterback, their defensive coordinator is taking all kinds of heat and, frankly, I think head coach Kyle Shanahan is coming under a bit of pressure.

"This is a team that desperately needs to turn it around but I don't think this is the weekend that it happens."

Sky Sports NFL is your dedicated channel for NFL coverage through the season - featuring a host of NFL Network programming. Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports - on the go!