Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer confirms player in hospital with Covid-19 and 29 close contacts tested

Minnesota Vikings are struggling with a Covid-19 outbreak

Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer has confirmed one double-vaccinated player is in hospital amid a Covid-19 outbreak within the organisation.

Zimmer said on Wednesday that a total of 29 people inside the Vikings organisation have been identified as close contacts, including himself.

He said the player, who was not identified, had to be taken to the emergency room on Tuesday night and remains in hospital.

"He's stable now, but it was scary. It's serious stuff." Zimmer told reporters.

Covid-19 is surging in the state, with more than 7,000 cases identified on Tuesday alone according to figures from the Coronavirus Resource Centre at Johns Hopkins University.

Garrett Bradbury, Dakota Dozier, and Harrison Smith were already on the league's Covid-19 list before last weekend's defeat by the Baltimore Ravens.

They were joined on that list by reserve linebacker Ryan Connelly and tackle Timon Parris on Monday.

The Vikings have a 3-5 record this season heading into a Week 10 date at the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.