Washington's Chase Young to miss rest of season with torn ACL

Chase Young's season is over

Chase Young is due to undergo surgery and will miss the rest of the season after suffering a knee injury during Sunday's 29-19 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Washington head coach Ron Rivera confirmed on Monday.

The 2020 No. 2 overall pick went down under no contact while rushing Tom Brady during the second quarter before limping off the field with the assistance of trainers and later returning to the sideline on crutches.

While Rivera refrained from revealing the full diagnosis, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Young suffered a torn ACL in his right knee.

Washington DE Chase Young out for season with torn ACL. pic.twitter.com/maf0yvMWTG — NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2021

His sophomore year ends with 1.5 sacks, four quarterback hits and two forced fumbles, with Washington's defense having so far struggled to match the heights that led them to the playoffs in 2020.

Young starred across his rookie campaign with 7.5 sacks, 12 quarterback hits, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and a touchdown.

"We're going to rely on some young guys to step up and get opportunities," Rivera said.

Watt to miss time for Steelers

From one of the league's top pass rushers to another, Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt is expected to miss some time after sustaining knee and hip injuries in Sunday's tie with the Detroit Lions.

Watt has 12.5 sacks in eight games so far this season in addition to a tied-most 13 tackles for loss as one of the frontrunners for Defensive Player of the Year, having finished runner-up last year.

The two-time All-Pro signed a four-year, $112m extension making him the highest-paid defender in the NFL prior to the start of season.