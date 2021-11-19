A.J. Brown: Tennessee Titans wide receiver discusses battle with depression and suicidal thoughts

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown says he has suffered with depression and suicidal thoughts

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown has addressed a video he posted last Friday in which he spoke about depression and suicide.

The third-year receiver, who is 24 years old, said on social media that he considered taking his own life last year after feeling that he did not have "hope for better days" and that "everything was going wrong" for him.

On Thursday, Brown spoke to the media, saying he decided to share the message in order to help others.

Brown said: "I am sure everyone has seen the video posted on Friday. To be honest... that was a dark time in my life, nobody really knew.

"I posted it because I wanted to encourage others to seek help whenever they are down.

A.J. Brown opened up about his message that he posted on social media about depression and how he contemplated suicide last year. #Titans pic.twitter.com/h3JXiPRSE5 — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) November 18, 2021

"I didn't really take into consideration what depression really was. I always just brushed it off, that is how I grew up. I just brushed off my feelings and it got the best of me.

"I wanted to put out a positive message that I am still here. I am still growing. I am still learning. I am blessed. I have a lot of things to be grateful for and someone was there for me.

"Reach out to loved ones and ask them how they are doing and listen to them because it is important."

Brown said he received support from college teammate Elijah Moore - who currently plays for the New York Jets - and thanked his head coach Mike Vrabel for being available to help out.

Earlier this season, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver stepped away from the NFL to focus on his mental health, while Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson missed three games before sharing his ongoing battle with anxiety with the media.

Brown has urged people to speak out about their mental health and seek help

On Thursday, Brown reiterated that it is important for people in his position to share their stories and in doing so, it could help someone else.

"A lot of guys reached out to me and told me what I did was powerful," he said. "A lot of guys on my team sat down and talked to me one-on-one about their struggles, which we need to do more often.

"We need to look out for one another. I know we play this beautiful game, but life is beautiful too."

When asked how he was doing since last year when he was in a dark place, Brown said: "I am in a better place mentally. That is behind me now.

"I know how to deal with certain things if something comes up in my life now.

"Growing up I just kind of brushed off my feelings and I buried them. You don't need to do that.

"You need to get things off of your chest and talk to someone."

If you are affected by issues related to this piece or want to talk, please contact the Samaritans on the free helpline 116 123, or visit the website.