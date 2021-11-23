Chicago Bears: Matt Nagy not expecting to be fired and will start Andy Dalton at quarterback on Thanksgiving Day

Matt Nagy says his focus is on Detroit, not reports he is about to be fired by the Bears

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy has denied reports he has been told he will be fired this weekend after the Thanksgiving Day clash with Detroit.

A report on Tuesday morning, citing high-level sources within the franchise, said Nagy would be dismissed after the Bears (3-7) take on the winless Lions (0-9-1) on Thursday.

The Bears, after a fairly positive start to the season, have lost their last five games and head to Detroit on the back of heart-breaking late defeats against Pittsburgh and Baltimore.

They are set to do so without their first-round pick from the 2021 NFL Draft, with quarterback Justin Fields having suffered a rib injury in last Sunday's 16-13 defeat by the Ravens.

Nagy confirmed on Tuesday that veteran Andy Dalton would start at Ford Field as the Bears try to spark an offense which has scored the fourth fewest points (163) in the entire league this season.

Sentiment towards Nagy has become even more negative across the last few weeks, with "Fire Nagy" chants breaking out at a big high-school playoff game in Cary Grove and at the city's United Center during the NBA clash between the Bulls and Indiana Pacers on Monday.

But Tuesday morning saw the report of Nagy's imminent dismissal, which prompted a reaction from the head coach as he simply said: "That is not accurate."

"My focus is on these players and Detroit, and that's it. That's my job as a head coach and a leader, is to do that. These players have been amazing.

"They've been great. You have this quick turnaround after a loss like [Sunday's to the Ravens], and now here you go. The only thing we can do is focus on the now and do everything we can. Thursday is going to be here quickly."

Added to that were earlier comments from a local podcast featuring Jordan Schultz, who previously partnered with Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson, which detailed how the majority of players had turned against their coach.

Robinson said those comments had not come from him, as he stated: "I haven't had any input with that. I mean, me and him did a basketball podcast. Everything that we have from a podcast standpoint, relationship standpoint had been based on covering basketball and based on talking about basketball."