Buffalo Bills 31-6 New Orleans Saints: Josh Allen throws four touchdown passes in comfortable Bills win

Josh Allen threw four touchdown passes as the Buffalo Bills dominated the New Orleans Saints 31-6 in their Thanksgiving Day clash at the Superdome.

Story of the Game

Allen completed 23 of 28 throws for 260 yards, tossing two touchdowns to tight end Dawson Knox and one each to receiver Stefon Diggs - his sixth scoring grab in six games - and running back Matt Breida.

Allen did also throw two second-quarter interceptions to kill consecutive drives, but the Saints couldn't capitalise, failing to put up any points off the back of the errors and trailed 10-0 by the end of the first half.

A banged up New Orleans outfit - missing their starting quarterback Jameis Winston, their top two running backs Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram, as well as two starting offensive linemen among others - were held scoreless until Trevor Siemian threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Nick Vannett on the first play of the fourth quarter.

By that stage, however, Buffalo had already built a 24-point advantage and they swiftly restored that margin with Allen's fourth scoring strike of the game to Breida later in the final quarter.

The victory ensured the Bills (7-4) bounced back from their humbling 41-15 home loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, while the Saints (5-6) have now their last four in a row.

Stats leaders

Bills

Passing: Josh Allen, 23/28, 260 yards, 4 TDs, 2 INTs

Rushing: Devin Singletary, 15 carries, 44 yards

Receiving: Stefon Diggs, seven catches, 74 yards, 1 TD

Dawson Knox, three catches, 32 yards, 2 TDs

Saints

Passing: Trevor Siemian, 17/29, 163 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Rushing: Tony Jones Jr., 16 carries, 27 yards

Receiving: Lil'Jordan Humphrey, three catches, 47 yards

Scoring Summary

Scoring summary FIRST QUARTER Bills 7-0 Saints Josh Allen seven-yard TD pass to Dawson Knox (extra point) SECOND QUARTER Bills 10-0 Saints Tyler Bass 34-yard field goal THIRD QUARTER Bills 17-0 Saints Josh Allen five-yard TD pass to Stefon Diggs (extra point) Bills 24-0 Saints Josh Allen 24-yard TD pass to Dawson Knox (extra point) FOURTH QUARTER Bills 24-6 Saints Trevor Siemian 11-yard TD pass to Nick Vannett (failed two-point conversion) Bills 31-6 Saints Josh Allen 23-yard TD pass to Matt Breida (extra point)

What's Next?

The Saints (5-6) are back in action next Thursday night as they kick off the Week 13 slate in the NFL with a home meeting against the Dallas Cowboys (7-4).

The Bills (7-4), meanwhile, are also in action in prime time as they host the New England Patriots (7-4) on Monday Night Football in a key divisional clash in the battle for the AFC East.

