Cleveland Browns 10-16 Baltimore Ravens: Lamar Jackson overcomes four interceptions to see Ravens to victory

The Baltimore Ravens overcame four Lamar Jackson interceptions - three thrown in the second quarter - to earn a 16-10 win their AFC North-rival Cleveland Browns on Sunday night.

Story of the Game

In a bizarre, error-strewn second quarter, Jackson was picked off on three consecutive drives. But the Browns too had their own problems on offense, with Jarvis Landry and Baker Mayfield both coughing up fumbles in the same quarter - the five turnovers all taking place within the space of just 17 plays and less than three minutes of action.

Denzel Ward, Grant Delpit, Ronnie Harrison Jr., and John Johnson later in the fourth quarter, came down with the interceptions for the Browns, while rookie Odafe Oweh and Patrick Queen recovered the fumbles for the Ravens.

At the end of the sloppy first half, Baltimore held a slender 6-3 lead, though Jackson would come out a new man immediately after the break, leading his team on a 10-play, 75-yard scoring drive capped with a stunning scramble to avoid pressure and scoring strike from 35 yards out to Mark Andrews in the endzone.

The Browns answered back later in the third quarter as Mayfield found his tight end David Njoku with a 20-yard touchdown pass to again make it a three-point game.

Jackson was then intercepted for a career-high fourth time on Baltimore's next possession, but Cleveland couldn't capitalise as both offenses continued to struggle for the rest of the contest - the Ravens limiting the Browns' second-ranked rushing unit in the league to just 40 total yards on 17 carries.

Justin Tucker's third field goal of the game, a 49-yarder with one minute and 10 seconds remaining, gave the Ravens a six-point lead and the defense held out thereafter to secure the win.

Stats leaders

Browns

Passing: Baker Mayfield, 18/37, 247 yards, 1 TD

Rushing: Kareem Hunt, seven carries, 20 yards

Nick Chubb, eight carries, 16 yards

Receiving: Jarvis Landry, six catches, 111 yards

Lamar Jackson struggled against the Cleveland Browns defense but still managed to pull out a win for the Baltimore Ravens

Ravens

Passing: Lamar Jackson, 20/32, 165 yards, 1 TD, 4 INTs

Rushing: Lamar Jackson, 17 carries, 68 yards

Devonta Freeman, 16 carries, 52 yards

Receiving: Mark Andrews, four catches, 65 yards, 1 TD

Marquise Brown, eight catches, 51 yards

Scoring Summary

Scoring summary FIRST QUARTER Browns 0-3 Ravens Justin Tucker 52-yard field goal SECOND QUARTER Browns 0-6 Ravens Justin Tucker 25-yard field goal Browns 3-6 Ravens Chase McLaughlin 46-yard field goal THIRD QUARTER Browns 3-13 Ravens Lamar Jackson 13-yard TD pass to Mark Andrews (extra point) Browns 10-13 Ravens Baker Mayfield 20-yard TD pass to David Njoku (extra point) FOURTH QUARTER Browns 10-16 Ravens Justin Tucker 49-yard field goal

What's Next?

The two teams meet again in a fortnight's time, with the Browns (6-6) now heading into their bye week before hosting the Ravens (8-4) in Week 14.

In between, Baltimore have the small matter of another AFC North divisional matchup as they travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers (5-5-1) next Sunday.

