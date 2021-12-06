Denver Broncos 9-22 Kansas City Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes struggles in difficult conditions but Chiefs extend win streak

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch all of the highlights from the Week 13 fixture between the Denver Broncos and the Kansas City Chiefs. Watch all of the highlights from the Week 13 fixture between the Denver Broncos and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Patrick Mahomes completed just a smidge over 50 per cent of his passes, for only 184 yards, zero touchdowns and with one interception, but his Kansas City Chiefs still escaped with a 22-9 win over the Denver Broncos in swirling winds at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday night.

Story of the Game

The Kansas City defense forced three turnovers, picking off Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater twice, including one returned a massive 75 yards by Daniel Sorensen for a pick-six touchdown to ice the game with just under 10 minutes to go in the fourth quarter.

The Chiefs (8-4) were far from their explosive best, but they extend their winning run to five games and maintain sole possession of first place in the AFC West over the Broncos (6-6) and the chasing pack with this victory - the Kansas City defense has allowed just 56 points during the streak. Denver have now lost 12 in a row to their division rivals.

Stats leaders

Broncos

Passing: Teddy Bridgewater, 22/40, 257 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs

Rushing: Javonte Williams, 23 carries, 102 yards

Receiving: Jerry Jeudy, four catches, 77 yards

Javonte Williams, six catches, 76 yards, 1 TD

Chiefs

Passing: Patrick Mahomes, 15/29, 184 yards, 1 INT

Rushing: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, 14 carries, 54 yards

Receiving: Darrel Williams, three catches, 60 yards

Scoring Summary

Scoring summary FIRST QUARTER Broncos 0-7 Chiefs Patrick Mahomes 10-yard TD run (extra point) Broncos 0-10 Chiefs Harrison Butker 56-yard field goal SECOND QUARTER Broncos 3-10 Chiefs Brandon McManus 42-yard field goal THIRD QUARTER Broncos 3-13 Chiefs Harrison Butker 45-yard field goal FOURTH QUARTER Broncos 3-16 Chiefs Harrison Butker 26-yard field goal Broncos 3-22 Chiefs Daniel Sorensen 75-yard interception return for a TD (failed extra point) Broncos 9-22 Chiefs Teddy Bridgewater 13-yard TD pass to Javonte Williams (failed two-point conversion)

Key Plays

With swirling winds approaching 20-30 mph at Arrowhead Stadium, scoring was always going to be at a premium, and so it proved, with Mahomes rushing in for a 10-yard score - Kansas City's only offensive touchdown - on their opening possession.

Denver, meanwhile, went three-and-out on both of their first two series', and when they did control the ball for a drive of 11-plus minutes in the second quarter they'd ultimately turn it over on downs when going for it on fourth-and-two from the Kansas City eight-yard line.

Beyond that, Harrison Butker kicked three field goals for the Chiefs, including impressive strikes from 56 and 45 yards considering the conditions - kicks which helped KC open up a 16-3 lead after three quarters.

The Broncos found success with the run game, rookie Javonte Williams carrying the ball 23 times for 102 yards, but their only touchdown of the game came far too late, with Bridgewater finding him out of the backfield with a 13-yard toss with five minutes left.

Denver's scoring drive came immediately off the back of the key play of the game, with Sorensen returning a deflected pass of Bridgewater's 75 yards to the house.

What's Next?

The Chiefs (8-4) face yet another tough divisional test next Sunday as they host the Las Vegas Raiders (6-6), while the Broncos (6-6) host the Detroit Lions (1-10-1) fresh from finally securing their first win of the season over the Minnesota Vikings (5-7).

