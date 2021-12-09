Tennessee Titans claim Zach Cunningham after linebacker waived by Houston Texans

Zach Cunningham has swapped Houston for Tennessee

Linebacker Zach Cunningham will stay in the AFC South after being claimed by the Tennessee Titans following his release by Houston.

Cunningham was freed by the Texans on Wednesday after being benched for their Week 13 clash with the Indianapolis Colts for violating team rules.

Head coach David Culley said the decision had been made that was "best for our team" and said that Cunningham, one of the league's leading tacklers, had often failed to meet team standards.

Cunningham had piled up 67 total tackles, one forced fumble and three pass deflections in 10 games for Houston this season.

His career-high of 164 tackles during the 2020 season was good enough for second in the entire NFL and was part of the reason Houston signed him to a $58m four-year extension last summer.

Tennessee have suffered injury problems in their linebacking corps all season, although Rashaan Evans is closing on a return after five weeks out - he practiced on Thursday.

David Long has also been missing for three weeks, while Monty Rice is on injured reserve and Jayon Brown has also spent time on the sidelines.

Cunningham could make his Titans debut against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at Nissan Stadium and is in line for a reunion with the Texans in Houston on January 9.