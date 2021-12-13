Buffalo Bills 27-33 Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Tom Brady's 700th career TD wins overtime thriller for the Buccaneers

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch all of the highlights from the Week 14 matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Watch all of the highlights from the Week 14 matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady threw a 58-yard touchdown pass - his 700th in his NFL career (including the playoffs) - to Breshad Perriman to see the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a thrilling 33-27 victory over the Buffalo Bills in overtime on Sunday.

Story of the Game

Buffalo scored 17 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to take the game to extra time after the defending Super Bowl-champion Bucs had earlier built a sizeable 24-3 half-time lead.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen - who threw for 308 yards as well as rushing for 109 in the contest - ran in a third quarter score for the team's first touchdown, before tossing two fourth-quarter TDs to Dawson Knox and Gabriel Davis.

Buffalo had the chance to complete a stunning comeback victory as their defense forced Tampa to punt it back to them, trailing by three, with as many minutes left on the clock. Allen duly drove the team down to the seven-yard line but they couldn't quite punch it in the endzone for the game-winner and so a Tyler Bass field goal took the game to overtime.

The Bills possess the ball first but went three-and-out on offense at the worst possible time, and six plays later Brady picked out Perriman over the middle and the receiver raced clear down the right sideline for a stunning game-clinching score.

The victory sees Brady, who also surpassed Drew Brees' NFL-record mark for completions (7,143) in the game, improve to a staggering 33-3 record for his career against Buffalo. Back-to-back losses for the Bills drops them to 7-6 on the season, perilously placed as the seventh and final playoff seed in the AFC. The Bucs, meanwhile, have won four straight to sit 10-3 and third in the NFC.

Stats leaders

Bills

Passing: Josh Allen, 36/54, 308 yards, 2 TDS, 1 INT

Rushing: Josh Allen, 12 carries, 109 yards, 1 TD

Receiving: Stefon Diggs, seven catches, 74 yards

Dawson Knox, seven catches, 60 yards, 1 TD

Tom Brady celebrates after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills

Buccaneers

Passing: Tom Brady, 31/46, 363 yards, 2 TDs

Rushing: Leonard Fournette, 19 carries, 113 yards, 1 TD

Receiving: Chris Godwin, 10 catches, 105 yards

Mike Evans, six catches, 91 yards, 1 TD

Scoring Summary

Key Plays

In what proved a hugely one-sided first half, the Buccaneers built a sizeable 21-point advantage courtesy of firstly a Leonard Fournette 47-yard rushing touchdown, and then - after the two teams traded a couple of field goals - a brilliant 13-yard scoring strike (and catch) from Brady to Mike Evans and then a goal-line TD from the 44-year-old QB himself.

The Bills were being shackled brilliantly by the Tampa Bay defense, with their run game once again a non factor, with the exception of the 100-yard day from their quarterback.

In the second half, Buffalo attempted to get something going on their opening series by attempting Matt Breida run off a fake punt on 4th-and-2 from their own 45-yard line, but they were stuffed for a loss of three on the play. The Bucs, however, too turned the ball over on downs four plays later and the Bills then suddenly sparked into life.

A Devin Singletary 29-yard rush ignited a nine-play, 81-yard drive. Allen this time converted a fourth-down try and then capped things off with an 18-yard rushing score.

Ryan Succop drilled a 24-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter to make it 27-10 to Tampa Bay, but Allen and the Bills again answered back with back-to-back scoring drives on their next two possessions - a 15-yard touchdown toss to tight end Dawson Knox and a four-yarder to Gabriel Davis with just under five minutes remaining to make it a three-point game.

After the Bucs were again forced to punt, Buffalo couldn't quite make it three-straight possessions with a touchdown and, rather than win the game in regulation, a Bass field goal took it to overtime where Brady worked his magic and his 700th career touchdown would win the game in stunning style for Tampa.

What's Next?

The Bills (7-6) have the chance to get back to winning ways when they host the struggling Carolina Panthers (5-8), who have lost their last three, in Week 15. As for the Buccaneers (10-3), they are in action on Sunday Night Football, hosting the New Orleans Saints (6-7) in an NFC South divisional clash.

