NFL Week 14 Stats: Tom Brady breaks some more records, while Micah Parsons' sack streak continues

Tom Brady thew his 700th touchdown pass (including playoffs) in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday

Sky Sports Cricket statistician - and big Buffalo Bills fan - Benedict Bermange dives into the 2021 NFL season to pick out the best stats from each week...

Dalvin Cook of the Minnesota Vikings had 205 rushing yards in the Thursday night victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, the most rushing yards by anyone against the Steelers since Fred Taylor had 30 carries for 234 yards for the Jacksonville Jaguars in November 2000.

By losing to the New Orleans Saints, the New York Jets were officially eliminated from playoff contention for the 11th-straight year. That ties the team's longest playoff drought in its history, which was set from the 1970 to the 1980 seasons. The last time the Jets made the playoffs was in 2010, when Rex Ryan was their head coach.

The Jaguars were also eliminated from this year's playoff picture as they were shut out by the Tennessee Titans - the first time they have been held scoreless since Week Five of the 2009 season when they lost 41-0 to the Seattle Seahawks. The Jags only managed eight rushing yards this week, the joint-fewest by any team being shut out in the Super Bowl era. The all-time record belongs to the Brooklyn Dodgers, who had -33 yards rushing in their 17-0 defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles in October 1943.

Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys recorded a sack in his sixth successive game, the longest streak by any rookie since Jevon Kearse of the Titans had sacks in eight games in a row in the 1999 season. Coincidentally, Jevon's nephew Jayron Kearse also had a fumble recovery for the Cowboys this week.

The Cleveland Browns became the first team since 1991 to play the same opponent twice in a row as they split the series with the Baltimore Ravens with victory on Sunday. The last teams to do it were the Seahawks and San Diego Chargers, who played in Weeks 9 and 11 in the 1991 season with a bye week for both in between.

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 48-9, the first time in NFL history that a game has ended with that score. It is the 1,071st unique final score in NFL history. The Chiefs have also allowed fewer than 10 points in each of their last three games, the first time they have done so in three-straight games since Weeks 14-16 in the 1997 season.

Most passing yards by a QB against on team Quarterback Opposition Yards Tom Brady Buffalo 9,032 Brett Favre Detroit 8,954 Drew Brees Atlanta 8,695

In the process of passing for 363 yards against the Buffalo Bills, Tom Brady set a new record for the most passing yards by a quarterback against any particular team. He also passed Drew Brees for the most completions in NFL history.

Most completions in NFL history Quarterback Opposition Tom Brady 7,156 Drew Brees 7,142 Brett Favre 6,300 Peyton Manning 6,125

The Bills were the first team to have no rushing attempts by a running back in the first half of a game since the Indianapolis Colts did it in Week 16 of the 1991 season against Buffalo. However, one crumb of comfort is that the Bills had their first 100-yard rushing performance of the season, thanks to quarterback Josh Allen. They had been the only NFL team without anyone rushing for at least 100 yards in a game since the start of the 2020 season.

The Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears have now met 204 times and only once have there been more points than the 75 they managed between them in their Sunday night meeting. That was back in November 1955 when the Bears won 52-31.

Jakeem Grant's 97-yard effort was the longest punt return for a touchdown in Bears history, surpassing Johnny Bailey's 95-yarder against the Chiefs in December 1990.

