DeAndre Hopkins: Arizona Cardinals wide receiver to undergo surgery on knee injury

How big a loss could DeAndre Hopkins prove for the Cardinals?

Arizona Cardinals All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is to undergo knee surgery that will sideline him for the remainder of the regular season.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday that the 29-year-old would require surgery on the torn MCL he suffered in Monday night's defeat to the Los Angeles Rams, landing him on injured reserve and leaving him facing a likely recovery period of six weeks.

There is a chance he could return to action should the Cardinals manage a deep playoff run in January.

Hopkins sustained the injury on the penultimate drive of the game after jumping for the ball in the end zone before falling under the weight of two Rams defenders.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury explained earlier this week that the five-time Pro Bowler was seeking a second opinion as the Cardinals waited to find out whether surgery would be necessary.

Hopkins was absent for three games earlier in the year due to a hamstring issue and currently has 42 catches for 572 yards and eight touchdowns in 10 games on the season. He is yet to post a 100-yard game so far in the campaign.

Kingsburg also added that running back James Conner is day-to-day with an ankle injury after undergoing an MRI on Tuesday.

The former Pittsburgh Steeler has flourished since signing during free agency and currently has 14 rushing touchdowns to his name, second only to the Indianapolis Colts' Jonathan Taylor.

Arizona (10-3) have a one-game lead at the top of the NFC West and can clinch a playoff berth with at least a tie against the Lions in Week 15.