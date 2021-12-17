Los Angeles Rams add linebacker Von Miller and eight others to the reserve/COVID-19 list

Von Miller joined the Rams in October after 11 seasons at the Denver Broncos

The Los Angeles Rams have placed veteran linebacker Von Miller and eight other players on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

That increases the Rams' total to 21 active players and four practice squad players in the health protocols.

Joining Miller on the list were offensive linemen Tremayne Anchrum Jr. and Bobby Evans, defensive backs Antoine Brooks Jr, Jake Gervase and Kareem Orr and linebackers Ogo Okoronkwo, Troy Reeder and Christian Rozeboom.

Miller, an 11-year veteran, is an eight-time Pro Bowl selection and a three-time All-Pro.

The Rams (9-4), who are in second place in the NFC West, are one of seven NFL teams in the enhanced Covid-19 mitigation protocols.

Los Angeles' next game is Sunday at home against the Seattle Seahawks.

Parham Jr stable after suffering head injury

Meanwhile, Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham Jr was hospitalised and in stable condition on Thursday night after getting hurt in their game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Parham was carted off the field on a stretcher after tumbling on his head trying to make a touchdown catch at the 13:27 mark of the first quarter.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch highlights from week 15 of the NFL as the Kansas City Chiefs locked-up against the LA Chargers. Watch highlights from week 15 of the NFL as the Kansas City Chiefs locked-up against the LA Chargers.

An announcement from the team late in the fourth quarter said that Parham was "undergoing tests, imaging and evaluation for a head injury" at UCLA Harbor Medical Center.

The injury came as he was not able to hold on to a 5-yard pass on a fourth-and-goal situation.

About 15 Chargers players watched on the field as the team medical staff assessed Parham.

Parham is in his second season in the NFL. He entered Thursday with 20 receptions for 190 yards and three touchdowns over the Chargers' first 13 games.

Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams also was injured on the opening drive, which Los Angeles began from its 24-yard line following a long return on the opening kickoff. Williams was able to return on the next Los Angeles possession.