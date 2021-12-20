New Orleans Saints 9-0 Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Tom Brady shut out for the first time since 2006 as Saints win
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' top two wide receivers - Mike Evans (hamstring) and Chris Godwin (knee) - were both sidelined in the second quarter, with running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring) leaving the game in the third
Tom Brady was held scoreless for the first time in 15 years as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were beaten 9-0 by the New Orleans Saints in a low-scoring Sunday Night Football clash.
Story of the Game
Brady completed 26 of 48 passes for 214 yards, throwing an interception and also losing a fumble in the contest. The Saints were actually outgained on offense, 302 total yards to 212, but won a fourth-straight regular season matchup against Brady's Bucs courtesy of three Brett Maher field goals.
Tampa Bay were guilty of leaving points out on the field. Ryan Succop missed with a 43-yard field goal attempt midway through the second quarter and they turned the ball over on downs in the third as Brady and Rob Gronkowski failed to connect on a 4th-and-1 from the New Orleans 36-yard line.
On their next series, Cameron Jordan - who had two of the Saints' four sacks - knocked the ball out of Brady's hands when scrambling on a 3rd-and-7, deep into the opposition half again. Marshon Lattimore came up with the fumble recovery while, inside the final four minutes of the game, C. J. Gardner-Johnson picked off Brady on a pass intended for Scotty Miller to all but end proceedings.
In further bad news for the Buccaneers, their top two wide receivers - Mike Evans (hamstring) and Chris Godwin (knee) - were both sidelined in the second quarter, with running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring) leaving the game in the third.
It was a second-straight win for the Saints (7-7), earned without head coach Sean Payton after he returned a positive Covid-19 test, with defensive coordinator Dennis Allen stepping in. It sees them move back into the NFC playoff picture as the number seven seed. As for the Buccaneers (10-4), they missed the opportunity to clinch the South division title.
Stats leaders
Saints
- Passing: Taysom Hill, 13/27, 154 yards
- Rushing: Taysom Hill, 11 carries, 33 yards
- Alvin Kamara, 11 carries, 18 yards
- Receiving: Marquez Callaway, six catches, 112 yards
Buccaneers
- Passing: Tom Brady, 26/48, 214 yards, 1 INT
- Rushing: Ronald Jones, eight carries, 63 yards
- Leonard Fournette, nine carries, 34 yards
- Receiving: Chris Godwin, six catches, 49 yards
Scoring Summary
|FIRST QUARTER
|Saints 3-0 Buccaneers
|Brett Maher 39-yard field goal
|SECOND QUARTER
|Saints 6-0 Buccaneers
|Brett Maher 35-yard field goal
|THIRD QUARTER
|FOURTH QUARTER
|Saints 9-0 Buccaneers
|Brett Maher 42-yard field goal
What's Next?
Brady's Bucs (10-4) are next in action in Carolina for another NFC South divisional clash as they face Cam Newton and the Panthers (5-9), in the midst of a four-game losing streak, on Boxing Day.
As for the Saints (7-7), they take to the field a day later for a Monday Night Football meeting with the Miami Dolphins (7-7), who have won their last six in a row.
