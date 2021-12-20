New Orleans Saints 9-0 Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Tom Brady shut out for the first time since 2006 as Saints win

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from Week 15 Highlights from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from Week 15

Tom Brady was held scoreless for the first time in 15 years as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were beaten 9-0 by the New Orleans Saints in a low-scoring Sunday Night Football clash.

Story of the Game

Brady completed 26 of 48 passes for 214 yards, throwing an interception and also losing a fumble in the contest. The Saints were actually outgained on offense, 302 total yards to 212, but won a fourth-straight regular season matchup against Brady's Bucs courtesy of three Brett Maher field goals.

Tampa Bay were guilty of leaving points out on the field. Ryan Succop missed with a 43-yard field goal attempt midway through the second quarter and they turned the ball over on downs in the third as Brady and Rob Gronkowski failed to connect on a 4th-and-1 from the New Orleans 36-yard line.

On their next series, Cameron Jordan - who had two of the Saints' four sacks - knocked the ball out of Brady's hands when scrambling on a 3rd-and-7, deep into the opposition half again. Marshon Lattimore came up with the fumble recovery while, inside the final four minutes of the game, C. J. Gardner-Johnson picked off Brady on a pass intended for Scotty Miller to all but end proceedings.

In further bad news for the Buccaneers, their top two wide receivers - Mike Evans (hamstring) and Chris Godwin (knee) - were both sidelined in the second quarter, with running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring) leaving the game in the third.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Saints handed Brady his first shutout since 2016 as they beat the Bucs 9-0 The Saints handed Brady his first shutout since 2016 as they beat the Bucs 9-0

It was a second-straight win for the Saints (7-7), earned without head coach Sean Payton after he returned a positive Covid-19 test, with defensive coordinator Dennis Allen stepping in. It sees them move back into the NFC playoff picture as the number seven seed. As for the Buccaneers (10-4), they missed the opportunity to clinch the South division title.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player It was a frustrating night for Brady who suffered his first shutout loss in 15 years and this tablet took the force of his anger! It was a frustrating night for Brady who suffered his first shutout loss in 15 years and this tablet took the force of his anger!

Stats leaders

Saints

Passing: Taysom Hill, 13/27, 154 yards

Rushing: Taysom Hill, 11 carries, 33 yards

Alvin Kamara, 11 carries, 18 yards

Receiving: Marquez Callaway, six catches, 112 yards

Buccaneers

Passing: Tom Brady, 26/48, 214 yards, 1 INT

Rushing: Ronald Jones, eight carries, 63 yards

Leonard Fournette, nine carries, 34 yards

Receiving: Chris Godwin, six catches, 49 yards

Scoring Summary

Scoring summary FIRST QUARTER Saints 3-0 Buccaneers Brett Maher 39-yard field goal SECOND QUARTER Saints 6-0 Buccaneers Brett Maher 35-yard field goal THIRD QUARTER FOURTH QUARTER Saints 9-0 Buccaneers Brett Maher 42-yard field goal

What's Next?

Brady's Bucs (10-4) are next in action in Carolina for another NFC South divisional clash as they face Cam Newton and the Panthers (5-9), in the midst of a four-game losing streak, on Boxing Day.

As for the Saints (7-7), they take to the field a day later for a Monday Night Football meeting with the Miami Dolphins (7-7), who have won their last six in a row.

Sky Sports NFL is your dedicated channel for NFL coverage through the season - featuring a host of NFL Network programming. Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports - on the go!