Las Vegas Raiders 16-14 Cleveland Browns: Daniel Carlson late field goal fires Raiders past Browns

Daniel Carlson connected on a 48-yard field goal as time expired to lift the Las Vegas Raiders to a crucial 16-14 win over a depleted Cleveland Browns team on Monday.

Story of the Game

Browns starting quarterback Baker Mayfield and backup Case Keenum were just two of 18 Browns players inactive for the contest due to Covid-19, but the team were competitive and moved into a slender 14-13 lead late on.

Cleveland's third-string QB Nick Mullens completed 20 of 30 passes for 147 yards and a touchdown, a six-yard scoring strike to Harrison Bryant when going for it on fourth down with three minutes and 45 seconds remaining in the game.

Less than a minute later, Derek Carr - who went 25 of 28 for 236 yards - was picked off, giving the Browns the chance to run out the clock, but they could not move the chains on offense, gifting the Raiders another chance, which they gladly took, moving themselves into position for Carlson's third successful kick of the contest, the game winner.

Victory for the Raiders (7-7) moves them up to .500 on the season, dropping the Browns (7-7) back to the same mark - both teams currently on the outside of the AFC playoff picture but only a game back from the No 7 seeded Buffalo Bills (8-6) with three to play.

Las Vegas had opened the scoring with an impressive first drive, capped by Carr finding Bryan Edwards for a five-yard touchdown. Carlson made it a 10-0 with later in the first half with a 24-yard field goal.

Las Vegas Raiders celebrate Daniel Carlson's game-winning field goal that saw them past the Cleveland Browns

Meanwhile, Cleveland's offense did not even cross midfield until the final 21 seconds of the half. The Browns used a pass interference flag on the next play to get in position for a 47-yard kick that Chase McLaughlin then missed.

A Carr fumble helped the Browns finally get on the board in the third quarter, courtesy of a Nick Chubb four-yard run and, with the Raiders now dealing exclusively in field goals, Cleveland would lead after Mullens' touchdown toss, only for one final Carlson kick to see Las Vegas to victory.

Stats leaders

Raiders

Passing: Derek Carr, 25/38, 236 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Rushing: Josh Jacobs, 15 carries, 52 yards

Receiving: Zay Jones, six catches, 67 yards

Browns

Passing: Nick Mullens, 20/30, 147 yards, 1 TD

Rushing: Nick Chubb, 23 carries, 91 yards, 1 TD

Receiving: Donovan Peoples-Jones, four catches, 48 yards

Scoring Summary

Scoring summary FIRST QUARTER Raiders 7-0 Browns Derek Carr five-yard TD pass to Bryan Edwards (extra point) SECOND QUARTER Raiders 10-0 Browns Daniel Carlson 24-yard field goal THIRD QUARTER Raiders 10-7 Browns Nick Chubb four-yard TD run (extra point) FOURTH QUARTER Raiders 13-7 Browns Daniel Carlson 40-yard field goal Raiders 13-14 Browns Nick Mullens six-yard TD pass to Harrison Bryant (extra point) Raiders 16-14 Browns Daniel Carlson 48-yard field goal

What's Next?

The Browns (7-7) have a tough assignment scheduled for Christmas Day as they travel to Lambeau Field to face the team with currently the best record in the NFL, the Green Bay Packers (11-3).

As for the Raiders (7-7), they are in action on Boxing Day, at home against their NFC West division rivals the Denver Broncos (7-7), who are also battling it out for an AFC Wild Card spot.

