Seattle Seahawks 10-20 Los Angeles Rams: Cooper Kupp breaks franchise singe-season receptions record in L.A. win

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp had a 100-yard and two-TD day in their win over the Seattle Seahawks

Cooper Kupp broke the Rams single-season receptions record as the Los Angeles Rams beat the Seattle Seahawks 20-10 in their rescheduled Week 15 clash at SoFi Stadium on Tuesday night.

Story of the Game

Matthew Stafford completed 21 of his 29 pass attempts, for 244 yards and two second-half scoring strikes to favourite target Kupp, who reeled in nine total catches for 136 yards - breaking the Rams record for most receptions in a single season (122) in the process - as Los Angeles (10-4) won their third straight.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, meanwhile, went 17 of 31 for 156 yards, tossing up a late interception in his desperate attempts to spark a late comeback. Seattle (5-9), with just three games remaining in the regular season, are now assured of a losing record for the first time in Wilson's 10 years with the team.

Elsewhere, in the NFL's other rearranged game from the Sunday Week 15 slate, the Philadelphia Eagles (7-7) secured a 27-17 win over the Washington Football Team (6-8) in an NFC East divisional clash, with both teams jostling for a Wild Card spot in the NFC.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts had two rushing TDs and Miles Sanders had a 100-yard day as Philadelphia rushed for a massive 238 yards on the ground in coming back from a 10-0 deficit to clinch a convincing win. The Rams-Seahawks and Eagles-Washington games were rescheduled due to Covid-19 outbreaks in the Los Angeles and Washington team facilities.

Stats Leaders

Seahawks

Passing: Russell Wilson, 17/31, 156 yards, 1 INT

Rushing: DeeJay Dallas, eight carries, 41 yards, 1 TD

Rashaad Penny, 11 carries, 39 yards

Receiving: D.K. Metcalf, six catches, 52 yards

Rams

Passing: Matthew Stafford, 21/29, 244 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT

Rushing: Sony Michel, 18 carries, 92 yards

Receiving: Cooper Kupp, nine catches, 136 yards, 2 TDs

Scoring Summary

Scoring summary FIRST QUARTER Seahawks 0-3 Rams Matt Gay 55-yard field goal SECOND QUARTER Seahawks 3-3 Rams Jason Meyers 39-yard field goal THIRD QUARTER Seahawks 10-3 Rams DeeJay Dallas four-yard TD run (extra point) Seahawks 10-10 Rams Matthew Stafford six-yard TD pass to Cooper Kupp (extra point) FOURTH QUARTER Seahawks 10-17 Rams Matthew Stafford 29-yard TD pass to Cooper Kupp (extra point) Seahawks 10-20 Rams Matt Gay 35-yard field goal

Key Moments

In a fairly cagey contest, the score between the two NFC West rivals was tied at just 3-3 by the end of the first half. The Rams had dominated the time of possession (21 minutes to nine in their favour), and had a 153-yard to 79 edge in total offense, but their drives repeatedly stalled every time they crossed midfield - which they did on their first four drives.

LA's only points scored came courtesy of a Matt Gay 55-yard field goal on their first drive, Stafford threw an interception to end their second series and they were forced to punt thereafter until turning the ball over on downs when facing 4th-and-2 from the Seattle 32-yard line. The Seahawks then subsequently scored their first points on a Jason Myers 39-yard field goal 10 seconds before the break.

The visitors then took the lead on their opening drive of the second half, with DeeJay Dallas scoring on a four-yard run for the first touchdown of the game. But the Rams immediately answered back, with Stafford finding that man Kupp for a six-yard score - the catch seeing him surpass Isaac Bruce's previous single-season record of 119 receptions.

With this touchdown catch, @CooperKupp passes @IsaacBruce80 for the most receptions in a season in @RamsNFL history!



📺: #SEAvsLAR on FOX

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/WJO5l7c9Hq — NFL (@NFL) December 22, 2021

Los Angeles broke the 10-10 ties with 10 minutes and 48 seconds left in the contest, with Stafford capping an eight-play, 88-yard drive by again finding Kupp in the endzone, while Gay kicked his second field goal on the night inside the two-minute warning to clinch victory.

What's Next?

The Seahawks (5-9) next host the struggling Chicago Bears (4-10) in Seattle on Boxing Day, while the Rams (10-4) are on the road, traveling to the Minnesota Vikings (7-7), who are battling to stay in the NFC playoff picture.

