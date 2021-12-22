NFL News

NFL Week 15 Stats: Travis Kelce's huge night for Chiefs, Aaron Rodgers equals Brett Favre record

Benedict Bermange picks out the best stats from Week 15 in the NFL, including Jonathan Taylor continuing his remarkable scoring streak, Tom Brady being shut out at home for the very first time and Cooper Kupp setting a new Rams receptions record

Travis Kelce celebrates after his game-clinching touchdown for the Kansas City Chiefs against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 15
Sky Sports Cricket statistician - and big Buffalo Bills fan - Benedict Bermange dives into the 2021 NFL season to pick out the best stats from each week...

Travis Kelce had 10 receptions for 191 yards and two touchdowns in the Kansas City Chiefs' Thursday night victory over the Los Angeles Chargers to become one of only three tight ends ever to have at least 10 catches, 175 yards and two TDs in the same game.

Best performances by a player with minimum 10 catches

Player Team Opponent Year Receptions Yards TDs
Shannon Sharpe Broncos Chiefs 2002 12 214 2
Darren Waller Raiders Jets 2020 13 200 2
Travis Kelce Chiefs Chargers 2021 10 191 2

The Chargers did not help themselves, failing to score points on three separate drives that ended inside the Chiefs' five-yard line - resulting in two turnovers on downs and one lost fumble. The only other occasions in the past 30 years when a team had no points on three drives inside their opponent's five-yard-line were the Cleveland Browns against the New York Jets in 2017.

Highlights from a thrilling Thursday Night Football clash between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers

Jonathan Taylor's 67-yard touchdown run in the Indianapolis Colts' victory over the New England Patriots on Saturday night made him the first player since LaDainian Tomlinson in 2004 to have a rushing touchdown in 11 consecutive games in a season.

Jonathan Taylor kept his 11-game rushing touchdown streak alive with an epic 67-yard score for the Indianapolis Colts against the New England Patriots

In Week 15, the team with the worst record in the NFL (the Detroit Lions) defeated the team with the best record in the NFL (the Arizona Cardinals) for just the third time in the Super Bowl era. However, on both previous occasions (the 2004 Patriots losing to the Miami Dolphins and the 1995 Dallas Cowboys losing to Washington), the defeated team went on to win the Super Bowl.

Jared Goff picks out Josh Reynolds with pinpoint accuracy for a touchdown in the Detroit Lions' shock win over the Arizona Cardinals

Trevon Diggs intercepted his 10th pass of the season, becoming just the third Cowboy to reach that mark, after Mel Renfro in 1969 and Everson Walls in 1981. Helped by Diggs, the Cowboys forced four turnovers for the third-successive game, the first team to do so since the 2007 Lions.

Brian Baldinger heaps praise on Dallas Cowboys rookie, and Defensive Player of the Year contender, Micah Parsons

With Micah Parsons recording 12 sacks so far, the Cowboys are the first team to boast players with double-figures in interceptions and sacks since the 2007 Chargers, for whom Antonio Cromartie had 10 interceptions and Shawne Merriman had 12.5 sacks.

Aaron Rodgers equaled Brett Favre's franchise record for touchdown passes by throwing his 442nd to Aaron Jones in Green Bay's 31-30 win over Baltimore

The Green Bay Packers edged out the Baltimore Ravens 31-30 on Sunday, with Aaron Rodgers equalling Brett Favre's franchise record for the most touchdown passes, doing so while throwing fewer than a third of Favre's interceptions.

Most touchdown passes in Packer franchise history

Quarterback Touchdowns Interceptions
Aaron Rodgers 442 93
Brett Favre 442 286
Bart Starr 152 138
Lynn Dickey 133 151

Marquise Brown had 10 receptions for 43 yards for the Ravens against the Packers. Only three players in NFL history have had fewer receiving yards when posting 10 catches in a game.

Fewest receiving yards in game with 10 catches

Player Team Opposition Year Yards
Jamel White Browns Buccaneers 2002 34
Fred Jackson Bills Broncos 2014 37
Tiki Barber Giants Falcons 2003 38
Marquise Brown Ravens Packers 2021 43
Roger Craig 49ers Saints 1987 43

The New Orleans Saints defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 9-0 and dealt Tom Brady his first shutout since Week 14 of the 2006 season when the Patriots lost 21-0 to the Dolphins. This week was Brady's first home shutout in his NFL career.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady suffered his first shutout loss in 15 years and took his frustration out on this tablet on the sideline!

Having held Rodgers' Packers without a TD in Week One and Brady's Buccaneers without one this week, the Saints became the first team in NFL history to face the reigning MVP and reigning Super Bowl MVP in separate games in a season and hold both teams without a touchdown.

The best bits from wide receiver Cooper Kupp's record-breaking evening against the Seahawks as he set a new Rams single-season receptions mark

In the process of catching nine passes in the Los Angeles Rams' Tuesday night victory over the Seattle Seahawks, Cooper Kupp set a new franchise record for the most receptions in a season with 122, surpassing Isaac Bruce's previous mark of 119 which dated back to 1995.

