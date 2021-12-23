San Francisco 49ers ones to watch out for in the playoffs, says former quarterback Chris Simms

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa is in the running for Comeback Player of the Year, with 15 sacks so far on the season

The San Francisco 49ers are one of the hottest teams in the NFL right now, having won five of their last six going into their Thursday Night Football matchup at the Tennessee Titans.

It's less than two years since the 49ers made Super Bowl LIV in Miami and let a 20-10 fourth-quarter lead over the Kansas City Chiefs slip as they were ultimately defeated 31-20, and they're back in playoff contention currently as the No 6 seed in the NFC.

But, even with five other teams - including the defending-champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers - currently sitting above them in the standings, former NFL quarterback Chris Simms believes the Niners are a threat to the rest of the conference and are better than their 8-6 record suggests.

"Either one of these teams [49ers and Titans] can go to the Super Bowl," Simms said on Pro Football Talk (Sky Sports NFL, weekdays, 7pm). "I haven't given up on either one.

"But the 49ers, for me, would be the team that is not a division leader right now, that if we're sitting here a month from now and they're in the NFC Championship game, I wouldn't be surprised.

"They're a legit football team. And they're playing as good as anybody in the league over the last five or six weeks.

George Kittle shows some extraordinary agility to take this incredible diving catch in the 49ers' win over the Cincinnati Bengals a fortnight ago

"The defense is a top-10 defense, it's dominant. The offense is healthy and head coach Kyle Shanahan has his magician's hat on again, the mad scientist - you don't know where the ball is going, to George Kittle, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk?

"They've got it rolling. And that's what adds to the intrigue tonight."

The 49ers beat the Bengals in overtime on December 12, with Brandon Aiyuk spectacularly diving in down the left sideline for the winning touchdown

The 49ers stumbled out of the games this season, losing four-straight at one stage on their way to a 3-5 start. Similar to last year when missing the playoffs altogether, the squad was badly affected by injuries, but with the majority of their playmakers now back, San Francisco have been flying down the stretch.

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel has been used in a multitude of ways while amassing 1,357 scrimmage yards and 12 TDs. He has scored seven of those on the ground - six coming since Week 10 and with at least one in each of their last five outings, the longest such streak by a wideout since 1950!

Deebo Samuel has the potential to be a top five receiver in the NFL, says former 49ers wideout Pierre Garcon

George Kittle has had over 90 yards receiving in each of their last three games and, despite playing only 11 times this season, his 850 receiving yards ranks for third among tight ends.

Meanwhile, on the defensive side of the ball, Nick Bosa has 15 sacks this year, tied for third-most in the NFL, to go along with four forced fumbles. The third-year player is not only eying Aldon Smith's franchise sack record of 19.5 set in 2012 but is also currently the favourite for NFL Comeback Player of the Year after he tore the ACL in his left knee in the second game of last season.

"I look at the 49ers as the Wild Card team from the NFC right now where I'd say 'watch out'," Simms added.

"Early season, they were stubbing their toe, messing things up. They weren't playing well, the injury bug hit them, but over the last six or seven weeks, there's not a hotter team in football.

"They have weapons that can change the game. They have the three elements we talk about that make a great offense; they're not going to have Eli Mitchell tonight, but they've still got the run game, there's Deebo Samuel and George Kittle. And Shanahan brings them all together in a special way. Plus, they've got a good defense.

"I think they're in the conversation in terms of the elite in the NFC."

Watch the San Francisco 49ers (8-6) at the Tennessee Titans (9-5) on Thursday Night Football, live on Sky Sports NFL from 1.20am on Friday morning.