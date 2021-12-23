NFL News

NFL Predictions Week 16: Neil Reynolds stays six ahead of Jeff Reinebold going into Christmas slate of games

Neil Reynolds has again held on to his six-game lead over Jeff Reinebold as we head into Christmas and a bumper set of festive fixtures in the NFL... who will come out on top as they make their predictions for Week 16?

The pair both scored 11 in Week 15, with Jeff correctly calling the Indianapolis Colts' win over the New England Patriots, only to then come unstuck by picking the Jacksonville Jaguars to beat the Houston Texans - allowing Neil to regain the ground lost and hold a 145-139 lead over the season.

2021 Prediction Results

Neil Reynolds Jeff Reinebold
Week One 9 7
Week Two 13 12
Week Three 12 11
Week Four 8 9
Week Five 14 12
Week Six 9 9
Week Seven 9 7
Week Eight 6 6
Week Nine 8 9
Week 10 6 6
Week 11 10 9
Week 12 9 9
Week 13 9 10
Week 14 12 12
Week 15 11 11
Total Points 145 139

But, far from learn his lesson, Jeff has once again backed the Jaguars to pick up just a third win of the season as they travel to the New York Jets. It's one of four differences between the pair's picks this week - here are Neil and Jeff's Week 16 predictions in full...

Week 16 Predictions

Neil Reynolds Jeff Reinebold
Thursday Night Football
49ers @ Titans, 1.20am 49ers 49ers
Christmas Day
Browns @ Packers, 9.30pm Packers Packers
Colts @ Cardinals, 1.15am Colts Cardinals
NFL Sunday on Sky
Bills @ Patriots, 6pm Bills Patriots
Steelers @ Chiefs, 9.25pm Chiefs Chiefs
Washington @ Cowboys, 1.20am Cowboys Cowboys
NFL Sunday
Rams @ Vikings, 6pm Rams Rams
Giants @ Eagles Eagles Eagles
Buccaneers @ Panthers Buccaneers Buccaneers
Jaguars @ Jets Jets Jaguars
Lions @ Falcons Falcons Falcons
Chargers @ Texans Chargers Chargers
Ravens @ Bengals Ravens Ravens
Bears @ Seahawks, 9.05pm Seahawks Seahawks
Broncos @ Raiders, 9.25pm Broncos Raiders
Monday Night Football
Dolphins @ Saints, 1.15am Saints Saints

