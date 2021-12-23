NFL Predictions Week 16: Neil Reynolds stays six ahead of Jeff Reinebold going into Christmas slate of games
Neil Reynolds has again held on to his six-game lead over Jeff Reinebold as we head into Christmas and a bumper set of festive fixtures in the NFL... who will come out on top as they make their predictions for Week 16?
The pair both scored 11 in Week 15, with Jeff correctly calling the Indianapolis Colts' win over the New England Patriots, only to then come unstuck by picking the Jacksonville Jaguars to beat the Houston Texans - allowing Neil to regain the ground lost and hold a 145-139 lead over the season.
2021 Prediction Results
|Neil Reynolds
|Jeff Reinebold
|Week One
|9
|7
|Week Two
|13
|12
|Week Three
|12
|11
|Week Four
|8
|9
|Week Five
|14
|12
|Week Six
|9
|9
|Week Seven
|9
|7
|Week Eight
|6
|6
|Week Nine
|8
|9
|Week 10
|6
|6
|Week 11
|10
|9
|Week 12
|9
|9
|Week 13
|9
|10
|Week 14
|12
|12
|Week 15
|11
|11
|Total Points
|145
|139
But, far from learn his lesson, Jeff has once again backed the Jaguars to pick up just a third win of the season as they travel to the New York Jets. It's one of four differences between the pair's picks this week - here are Neil and Jeff's Week 16 predictions in full...
Week 16 Predictions
|Neil Reynolds
|Jeff Reinebold
|Thursday Night Football
|49ers @ Titans, 1.20am
|49ers
|49ers
|Christmas Day
|Browns @ Packers, 9.30pm
|Packers
|Packers
|Colts @ Cardinals, 1.15am
|Colts
|Cardinals
|NFL Sunday on Sky
|Bills @ Patriots, 6pm
|Bills
|Patriots
|Steelers @ Chiefs, 9.25pm
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Washington @ Cowboys, 1.20am
|Cowboys
|Cowboys
|NFL Sunday
|Rams @ Vikings, 6pm
|Rams
|Rams
|Giants @ Eagles
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Buccaneers @ Panthers
|Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Jaguars @ Jets
|Jets
|Jaguars
|Lions @ Falcons
|Falcons
|Falcons
|Chargers @ Texans
|Chargers
|Chargers
|Ravens @ Bengals
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Bears @ Seahawks, 9.05pm
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Broncos @ Raiders, 9.25pm
|Broncos
|Raiders
|Monday Night Football
|Dolphins @ Saints, 1.15am
|Saints
|Saints
Latest NFL playoff picture
Take a look at the current playoff picture in the NFL as we reach the crunch point of the 2021 season as teams look to secure a place in the postseason.
Kansas City Chiefs (10-4) are the current No 1 seed in the AFC; Green Bay Packers (11-3) own top spot in the NFC; which teams are in the hunt to claim the final Wild Card positions in each conference?
