Ian Book: New Orleans Saints set to start rookie quarterback with Taysom Hill on Covid-19/reserve list

Saints quarterback Ian Book is set for his first snaps since pre-season

Rookie Ian Book is standing by to start at quarterback for the New Orleans Saints on Monday because of more Covid-19 issues for the franchise.

Multiple reports on Thursday said last week's starter Taysom Hill had been added to the NFL's Covid-19/Reserve list, joining Trevor Siemian.

With Jameis Winston out for the rest of the season with a serious knee injury, that leaves former Notre Dame starter Book in line for a start in only his second game on the active roster.

Book's first regular season opponents are set to be the Miami Dolphins in what is a massive game for the Saints in their bid to force themselves into the post-season.

New Orleans go into Week 16 buoyed by a 9-0 shutout of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but also knowing that a slip up against the Dolphins could easily end their hopes of making the playoffs.

They are currently ninth in the NFC but level on a 7-7 record with the Minnesota Vikings, who hold the seventh and final playoff spot, and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Book was a fourth-round pick out of Notre Dame in the 2021 NFL Draft but has been buried on the Saints depth chart for most of the season.

He played 45 games during an impressive collegiate career, throwing 72 touchdowns and only 20 interceptions with a pass completion rate of 63.8 per cent.